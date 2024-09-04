Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) crosses impressive milestone in AEW

AEW star Mercedes Moné has been the face of the women's division since her All Elite signing. She recently surpassed a huge milestone in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

After signing the contract, The CEO appeared in AEW at 'Big Business' Dynamite in March 2024. Mone didn't make her in-ring debut for the company until the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, as she was yet to be cleared from her leg injury. She defeated Willow Nightingale in her debut match and captured the TBS Championship in May.

She arguably has one of the best title reigns of her career. She also won the NJPW STRONG Women's Championship from Stephanie Vaquer. Also, she defeated Britt Baker at All In London. At All Out, Mercedes is set to face Hikaru Shida for the TBS Title.

Trending

Mercedes Moné recently completed 100 days as the TBS Champion. So far, she has defended the title against Zeuxis, Skye Blue, Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, Stephanie Vaquer, and Nyla Rose.

Expand Tweet

Mercedes Moné breaks silence after being criticized for her match at All In

The CEO and D.M.D squared off at Wembley Stadium in a highly anticipated match. Britt Baker had recently returned from injury and wanted to make a statement.

The match at All In turned out to be mediocre, and many fans were disappointed. Recently, Mercedes Moné addressed the fans' reaction and said the fatigued crowd was silent as their match was the last third on the card.

“I’ve heard a lot of mixed reactions to my All In match with Britt. I had a really good time out there with her. I did sense some audience fatigue. It’s only natural being third to last, as the crowd had already seen over 10 matches before ours. They arrived at 5:30, and by the time we came out, it was around 9:00," she said.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see how her match at All Out against Hikaru Shida goes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback