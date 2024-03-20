Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) drops a cryptic tease ahead of AEW Dynamite

Mercedes Moné has just sent out a bold claim ahead of her appearance on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite happening in Toronto, Canada. She also talked about the last time she was in the city.

Last week at Big Business, The CEO made her long-awaited arrival to the promotion. She made an instant statement, both with her words, and actions. She will be in attendance tomorrow night at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto to address the fans.

On X/Twitter, Mercedes Moné talked about the last time she was in Toronto, and how she made a statement that night. This was her return to WWE during the RAW after Summerslam back in 2019 when she attacked an injured Natalya and revealed that she had changed her hair color to bluish-purple. Now for this year, she told the fans to look forward to what she has in store for them.

"I made a statement the last time I was in Toronto! Watch what imma do tomorrow @AEW #CEO," Moné tweeted.

Tony Khan says Mercedes Moné is the face of AEW

Recently, Tony Khan and Mercedes Moné appeared on NBC10 Boston ahead of Big Business which happened around the area last week. Since the show, the former WWE Superstar has actively promoted AEW, as she was even shown on the big screen during a Boston Celtics game.

The AEW President talked about Moné's role in AEW moving forward. He claimed that she was a great addition to the company, who was going to be able to bring in a much bigger audience. He also claimed that this would be rightfully so, as she was one of the best wrestlers in the world and one of the faces of the company.

"Mercedes is one of the greatest wrestlers in the world. She is going to help bring in new audiences from all over the world. I think, not only is she going to come in as one of the faces of AEW, one of the top stars, but she’s also one of the best wrestlers, one of the most charismatic people, somebody who loves wrestling. To me, Mercedes is not only someone who loves the wrestling business, loves getting in the ring and wrestling, but loves the fans. And I think that’s what we’re all about in AEW and that’s why I think Mercedes is perfect to be the face of AEW." (01:24 onward)

Last week, Mercedes Moné got into a confrontation with Julia Hart after she and Skye Blue went after Willow Nightingale. It remains to be seen whether a follow-up to that encounter happens tomorrow night.

