Tony Khan positioning recent signee as the "face of AEW"

AEW President Tony Khan has kicked off 2024 with a slew of free-agent signings. The All Elite chief managed to snag the "Big Three" in Will Ospreay, Kazuchika Okada, and Mercedes Mone. Now, he's revealed his intent to make Mone one of the faces of AEW.

Mercedes Mone debuted at last week's AEW Dynamite: Big Business special in Boston. The 32-year-old is one of the Jacksonville-based company's biggest pickups ever, and with that in mind, Tony Khan seems ready to strap a rocket to her back.

Khan and Mone recently appeared on NBC10 Boston, where the AEW President called Mercedes one of the greatest wrestlers in the world. He also claimed that she has everything needed to be the perfect "face of AEW."

"Mercedes is one of the greatest wrestlers in the world. She is going to help bring in new audiences from all over the world. I think, not only is she going to come in as one of the faces of AEW, one of the top stars, but she’s also one of the best wrestlers, one of the most charismatic people, somebody who loves wrestling. To me, Mercedes is not only someone who loves the wrestling business, loves getting in the ring and wrestling, but loves the fans. And I think that’s what we’re all about in AEW and that’s why I think Mercedes is perfect to be the face of AEW." (01:24 onward)

Expand Tweet

Tony Khan gave Mercedes Mone a "Rock" deal, according to reports

Being arguably the biggest name in free agency, Mercedes Mone had plenty of suitors, including AEW's Tony Khan and WWE's Triple H. While both companies reportedly offered up to eight-figure deals, The CEO chose the promotion that would potentially give her more perks.

While Mercedes will now have greater access to Warner Bros. Discovery and potentially more opportunities to pursue an acting career outside the ring, she's also reportedly structured her All Elite contract so that she owns her current theme music and anything related to her name.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, this is the type of deal that WWE gave to The Rock, putting Mone in the top echelon of wrestling talent. The report also notes that there is a belief within AEW that Mone's success as a crossover star could benefit the company, much like The Rock has done with WWE.

Expand Tweet

Mercedes Mone is set to address the audience live on this week's episode of Dynamite in Toronto. It still remains to be seen who Tony Khan has in mind for her first in-ring opponent.

Poll : Do you think Mercedes Mone can be 'The Face' of AEW? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion