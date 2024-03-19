Tony Khan reportedly signed major AEW star to a similar deal as Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

AEW President and CEO Tony Khan recently signed a major star to his company. It is now being reported that the performer has a deal similar to WWE's Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

The star in question is none other than Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks). She made her grand All Elite Wrestling debut on Dynamite: Big Business in Boston. Meanwhile, reports have indicated why Mone chose the Tony Khan-led promotion over WWE despite both companies seemingly offering her huge eight-figure deals.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Mercedes Mone decided to secure ownership of her legacy in wrestling. She now owns the copyrights of her new theme song. Moreover, The CEO owns the trademarks and copyrights for everything related to "Mone."

The report added that WWE doesn't agree to such conditions unless you are Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Therefore, Mone chose to sign with AEW, as the promotion will likely permit her to pursue other ventures. This may eventually enable All Elite Wrestling to capitalize on her success outside the squared circle.

If the reports are to be believed, Tony Khan believes Mercedes Mone is a massive star who would elevate the AEW women's division like no one else in the coming weeks.

The Rock is set for a huge match at WrestleMania 40

It still feels unreal that The Rock has been appearing on SmackDown almost every week lately ahead of WrestleMania 40. The Great One is set to team up with his cousin and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to take on the team of Cody Rhodes and World Heavyweight Champion Seth 'Freakin' Rollins.

The Great One has been destroying both Rhodes and Rollins with his incredible heel promos every week. It's fair to say that WrestleMania 40 is set to receive mainstream attention due to the Hollywood megastar's return to the squared circle on Night One.

