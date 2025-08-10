Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) Makes a Big Appearance Outside AEW

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone made a surprising appearance outside Tony Khan's promotion after making her TV return recently. Mone also shared a moment with a current champion and her former rival.Mercedes Mone was absent from TV for a few weeks after suffering her first-ever singles loss in AEW to Toni Storm at All In: Texas last month. The CEO made her return last Wednesday on Dynamite, where she confronted one of her upcoming TBS Title challengers, Alex Windsor. Mone also took out Windsor with the help of Athena, who attacked Storm.Following their face-off on Dynamite, Mercedes and Athena shared the stage at the recent MPX Who Runs the World event. The CEO confronted the Fallen Goddess and also taught her the popular 'CEO dance.' After dancing for nearly 10 seconds, Athena just walked out of the ring because she couldn't match Mone.Earlier this year, Athena competed against Mercedes in the semi-finals of the Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Mone got the win in that match, and the two didn't cross paths with each other until it seemed like they were joining forces last Wednesday.Mercedes Mone's title match for AEW Forbidden Door 2025 announcedWhile Mercedes Mone failed to capture the AEW Women's World Championship at All In: Texas, she has been the TBS Champion for more than a year. At the Forbidden Door 2025 event, Mercedes is slated to defend her title in a four-way match with one challenger from All Elite Wrestling and the other two challengers from CMLL and STARDOM, respectively.Last Wednesday on Dynamite, Alex Windsor defeated Billie Starkz, Queen Aminata, and Skye Blue in a four-way qualifier to earn her right to challenge Mercedes for the TBS Title. The challengers from CMLL and STARDOM are yet to be announced.It will be interesting to see if Mercedes manages to walk out of Forbidden Door 2025 as the TBS Champion.