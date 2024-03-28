Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) makes a big statement after AEW Dynamite

Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) has just sent out a big and resounding message after the conclusion of AEW Dynamite.

The CEO has been making waves in AEW and has not been afraid to ruffle up feathers ever since making her debut at Big Business. After the end of Dynamite this week, she took to X to congratulate Willow Nightingale on becoming the number one contender for the TBS Championship.

After that, she hinted that she also has her eyes on the title, thereby setting the stage for a potential match between the two in the future.

“Congratulations @willowwrestles on winning #1 contender for the TBS championship. I also have my eyes on a certain prize! #CEO #AEWDynamite,” Mone wrote.

The two stars have some history with each other, as Willow almost ended Mercedes Mone’s career after injuring her at NJPW Resurgence on May 21. Despite that, the former WWE star showed up to save Willow from Julia Hart a few weeks back.

Despite the aid, Willow showed signs of turning heel on Mercedes Mone last week as she hinted she could take a steel chair to beat her. It will be interesting to see how the dynamic between the two develops in the coming weeks.

