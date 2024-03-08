Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) makes a serious accusation against AEW star

Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) has seemingly accused a top AEW star and suggested that she was responsible for her injury or a freak accident, as she called it. Mone sustained an injury on May 21, 2023, in a match against Willow Nightingale.

Mercedes Mone was referring to the match she had with Willow Nightingale at the NJPW Resurgence pay-per-view. She sustained an ankle injury during that match as Willow took the win to be crowned the inaugural Strong Women's Champion.

Banks was a guest on the Kick Rocks Wrestling podcast when she spoke about the injury and whether or not Willow pushed her. She also insinuated that someone may have paid off the referee to make the top rope slippery.

“Almost ten months now from a freak accident or did Willow push me? Or did someone pay off that ref and made that top rope slippery?” she said.

Sasha Banks addresses WWE departure

Sasha Banks was a household name in WWE but had to depart afterward for various reasons. She left the company with Naomi in May 2022 and never returned.

On the same podcast, she also addressed her WWE departure and said that it was the hardest decision of her life.

She said:

“Something told me I needed to do this and stand up for myself. It was a very hard decision because wrestling in WWE has been my whole life. It's the hardest decision I’ve ever had to make in my whole life, but it’s the most proudest. It’s crazy because I would not be sitting here, living the best version of my life, in getting to be everything I’ve ever dreamt of—and more. That moment changed my whole life for the better. I’m so thankful for that moment, so proud of myself, so proud of Trinity, so proud of how strong we were."

Given that all roads point to AEW for Sasha Banks, it will be interesting to see who her first opponent will be.

