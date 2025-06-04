Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) makes a shocking claim hours before AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest

AEW is hours from presenting its first four-hour Fyter Fest special with Dynamite and Collision. Mercedes Moné is still celebrating her win in the Owen Hart Cup and is set for a special role on tonight's show. With a major match on the horizon, the former Sasha Banks of WWE is going viral for her latest statement.

The CEO recently hit a major milestone, completing one year as All Elite Wrestling's TBS Champion. Moné marked one year since her in-ring debut by winning the Owen Hart Cup at Double or Nothing, earning a shot at Women's World Champion Toni Storm at All In: Texas on July 12.

Last week's Dynamite closed with an in-ring face-off between the two. As tension grew and the encounter became personal, Mercedes offered her hand and Toni shook it, pulled her challenger in, gave her a sniff, and ki*sed her gloved hand. Storm quickly blocked a Moné Maker, then The CEO blocked a Storm Zero before the segment wrapped.

"Timeless" Toni will be kissing the feet of RevPro's current Undisputed British Women's Champion at All In, according to the champ herself. Mercedes took to X to share a photo from last week's Dynamite segment, along with a shot from a backstage photo shoot. She promised AEW's current Women's World Champion will be kissing her feet and losing her title at Globe Life Field.

"In Texas, she'll be kissing my feet. [high-heeled shoe emoji] [kiss mark emoji] #AEW #AllInTexas #CEO," Mercedes Moné wrote with the photos below.

After working the same matches at Survivor Series 2019 and 2021, Storm and Moné first teamed up on the December 17, 2021, of SmackDown, where they defeated Shotzi and Charlotte Flair. That same week, the duo failed to dethrone Carmella and Zelina Vega at two non-televised live events, and later that month, they worked live event Triple Threat matches against then-champion Flair.

Mercedes Moné and Toni Storm set for AEW Fyter Fest

AEW will present its four-hour Fyter Fest special tonight from The Mission Ballroom in Denver, CO. Dynamite will air in its usual 8 pm ET timeslot on TBS, then Collision will air from 10 pm until midnight, also on TBS.

Dynamite will feature tag team action, with Toni Storm and Mina Shirakawa taking on Skye Blue and Julia Hart. Mercedes Moné will be on commentary to continue the All In build with Storm.

The CEO has not wrestled since defeating Jamie Hayter in the final of the Owen Hart Cup at Double or Nothing. Before that, she retained the TBS Championship over Reyna Isis on the May 22 edition of Collision.

