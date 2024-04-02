Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) open to current WWE Superstar joining AEW after WrestleMania XL

Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) has spoken about a current WWE Superstar joining AEW after WrestleMania XL.

The name in question is none other than Becky Lynch. Mercedes was a guest on the 98.5 Stick to Wrestling podcast when she was asked about Becky’s comments about her contract expiring in two months.

The host then asked her if she were to make a public statement to get Becky Lynch to move to AEW, to which she replied:

“I don't need to recruit anybody. If anybody wants to be here, they can come here. Well, it's really up to Tony Khan. I think if he would want somebody here, they would have to be the best wrestlers and that's what AEW is all about. For the best wrestlers in the world. So, if you wanna be here, come to AEW.”

Mercedes Mone reveals what she told Tony Khan during their first meeting

Mercedes Mone signed up for AEW and made her big debut in March at Dynamite: Big Business. By the looks of things, it seems like she has a great relationship with Tony Khan.

On the aforementioned podcast, Mone was asked how her first conversation was with the AEW President. The former WWE star went into detail about what happened and how they worked to build the relationship.

"It was amazing. We've been talking for quite some time now. The alignment felt so right in 2024. There have been so many beautiful things in the works. When he called me the first time, I was like, I'll think about it, TK. We have to build this relationship. Let me keep on watching and seeing this women's division.' I kept on watching the division and my dreams became so much bigger and brighter. I knew instantly I wanted AEW to be my home," she said.

It will be interesting to see how the future unfolds for Mercedes Mone as she gets ready to embark on a new and trailblazing run in AEW.

