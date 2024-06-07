Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) pokes fun at Becky Lynch and multiple WWE Superstars

Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) has poked fun at a host of WWE stars, including Becky Lynch. She clearly knows how to get under people’s skin.

The AEW TBS Champion is quite the troll on social media, and she made that clear once again as she liked a post that could be seen as poking fun. When she was in WWE, she was in a group with Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Bayley. They were known as The Four Horsewomen.

Mercedes Mone took to X/Twitter to rub her former colleagues the wrong way by liking a post of The Four Horsewomen and one that she recently took with a bunch of old women. That was to seemingly insinuate that her former colleagues have now grown old while she is young.

She has not fully turned heel and is a tweener swaying from being a fan favorite to a full-blown heel. It will be interesting to see what happens next in her character development.

Wrestling veteran addresses the possibility of Mercedes Mone vs. Becky Lynch at AEW All In

ECW legend Tommy Dreamer has revealed that he wishes to see Mercedes Mone clash Becky Lynch at AEW All In.

The Man is currently a free agent after her WWE deal expired towards the end of last month. There have been many rumors that she was going to move to AEW, and now Dreamer wants that to happen.

While speaking on the Busted Open Radio, the 53-year-old called on Tony Khan to give it a shot, even if it was for just one match.

“Break the bank and give her a one-shot deal: Becky Lynch. Put her on a one-shotter.”

If that were to happen and Tony Khan managed to bring Lynch to AEW, it would go down in history as one of the best moves in wrestling.

