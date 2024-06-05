Possibility of Becky Lynch facing AEW star at All In addressed by WWE legend

A veteran recently discussed a potential opponent for Becky Lynch at All In if she signs with AEW. The star being discussed is Mercedes Mone. All In is set to take place at Wembley Stadium on August 25, 2024.

The Man's WWE contract expired in May 2024 and she is a free agent as of now. She is one of the biggest stars in the women's division and a bonafide main eventer. Speculations are rampant on on her next destination and many think Becky could join AEW.

Meanwhile, Mercedes Mone is the reigning TBS Champion, which she won during her in-ring debut. She is also presented as a top star in the company and is involved in the main storylines of the product. Becky and Mercedes are also two of the four horsewomen, who shared the locker room in WWE and faced each other multiple times.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, ECW legend Tommy Dreamer was discussing the TBS Champion's possible match with Becky. He was of the opinion that AEW should be ready to break the bank and pay The Man a ludicrous amount of money, if needed, in a 'one-shot deal' to wrestle at All In.

“Break the bank and give her a one-shot deal: Becky Lynch. Put her on a one-shotter,” Dreamer said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Mercedes Mone discusses Becky Lynch's potential arrival in AEW

Many stars and veterans are hotly speculating the next steps for Becky Lynch. The star is currently unsigned with any promotion after her WWE contract expired a couple of weeks ago.

Speaking with TMZ Sports, The CEO said that she was ready for Becky Lynch's possible debut in AEW.

"I mean, with AEW, the dreams are endless; the potential is endless, and to the table for me, she just has to know that I am ready because I stay ready, baby. So, it could be absolutely anybody," Mone said.

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan is able to sign The Man to the Jacksonville-based promotion and maybe even add her to the All In card.

