  • home icon
  • AEW
  • AEW Dynamite
  • Possibility of Becky Lynch facing AEW star at All In addressed by WWE legend

Possibility of Becky Lynch facing AEW star at All In addressed by WWE legend

By Tejas Pagare
Modified Jun 05, 2024 03:29 GMT
Becky Lynch is currently a free agent
Becky Lynch is currently a free agent [Images courtesy wwe.com and AEW YouTube channel]

A veteran recently discussed a potential opponent for Becky Lynch at All In if she signs with AEW. The star being discussed is Mercedes Mone. All In is set to take place at Wembley Stadium on August 25, 2024.

The Man's WWE contract expired in May 2024 and she is a free agent as of now. She is one of the biggest stars in the women's division and a bonafide main eventer. Speculations are rampant on on her next destination and many think Becky could join AEW.

Meanwhile, Mercedes Mone is the reigning TBS Champion, which she won during her in-ring debut. She is also presented as a top star in the company and is involved in the main storylines of the product. Becky and Mercedes are also two of the four horsewomen, who shared the locker room in WWE and faced each other multiple times.

also-read-trending Trending

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, ECW legend Tommy Dreamer was discussing the TBS Champion's possible match with Becky. He was of the opinion that AEW should be ready to break the bank and pay The Man a ludicrous amount of money, if needed, in a 'one-shot deal' to wrestle at All In.

“Break the bank and give her a one-shot deal: Becky Lynch. Put her on a one-shotter,” Dreamer said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Mercedes Mone discusses Becky Lynch's potential arrival in AEW

Many stars and veterans are hotly speculating the next steps for Becky Lynch. The star is currently unsigned with any promotion after her WWE contract expired a couple of weeks ago.

Speaking with TMZ Sports, The CEO said that she was ready for Becky Lynch's possible debut in AEW.

"I mean, with AEW, the dreams are endless; the potential is endless, and to the table for me, she just has to know that I am ready because I stay ready, baby. So, it could be absolutely anybody," Mone said.
youtube-cover

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan is able to sign The Man to the Jacksonville-based promotion and maybe even add her to the All In card.

Randy Orton picks the next Randy Orton HERE.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी