Becky Lynch shares update amid WWE hiatus

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch has shared an update on social media. The veteran's WWE contract has officially expired, and she is now a free agent.

The Man battled Liv Morgan in a Steel Cage match last week on WWE RAW for the Women's World Championship. Dominik Mysterio got involved in the action and accidentally slammed the cage door on Lynch as she was trying to escape. Morgan capitalized to win the match and shared an unexpected kiss with Dirty Dom following the action.

Lynch has not appeared since the loss last Monday on the red brand and posted an update today on social media. She shared an image with her trainer in Dublin, James Swan, as seen below.

Lynch shares update on her Instagram story.

The former champion also penned a heartfelt message to him and recommended Swan to anyone in need of world-class training. You can check out the message by clicking here.

WWE Hall of Famer comments on Becky Lynch possibly leaving company

Wrestling legend Booker T recently discussed the possibility of Becky Lynch joining All Elite Wrestling following her WWE contract expiring.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, the WWE NXT commentator shared his thoughts on Big Time Becks and her future in wrestling. He noted that Lynch is a great leader, and he thinks very highly of her. However, he added the business doesn't stop for anyone and the company will keep it moving if she decides to leave.

"I read one of the guys said Tony Khan should hire her. And the thing is, he probably will if she becomes available and do it as quick as he possibly can. [What] Becky [has] done, of course that's just part of the game. She's definitely gonna be missed because I talk very very highly of Becky Lynch. I talk about how much of a ring general she really is. How good of a true worker that she really is. You not gonna find a better leader than Becky Lynch... But this business doesn't stop, it's gonna keep on moving," said Booker T. [1:01:16-1:02:04]

You can check out Booker T's comments in the video below:

There have been rumors that Becky Lynch could be in line to receive the highest contract offered to a female wrestler in history. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for the 37-year-old in the world of professional wrestling.

