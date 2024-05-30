  • home icon
  • "She's definitely gonna be missed" - WWE Hall of Famer on Becky Lynch possibly leaving the company

By Israel Lutete
Modified May 30, 2024 05:58 GMT
Could Becky Lynch part ways with WWE?
Could Becky Lynch part ways with WWE? [Image via Lynch's X handle]

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has weighed in on speculation that Becky Lynch could possibly leave the company. Her contract is set to expire soon, and she has yet to sign a new deal.

The Man was crowned the new Women's World Champion after Rhea Ripley was forced to relinquish the title due to an injury. However, she lost it to Liv Morgan at WWE King and Queen of the Ring. The two stars collided in a rematch on RAW this week in a Steel Cage match. Lynch lost the bout due to interference from Dominik Mysterio and hinted at a potential hiatus or departure on social media.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that Tony Khan could sign Becky Lynch if she becomes available. He added that the multi-time champion will be missed if she does part ways with WWE.

"I read one of the guys said Tony Khan should hire her. And the thing is, he probably will if she becomes available and do it as quick as he possibly can. [What] Becky [has] done, of course that's just part of the game. She's definitely gonna be missed because I talk very very highly of Becky Lynch. I talk about how much of a ring general she really is. How good of a true worker that she really is. You not gonna find a better leader than Becky Lynch... But this business doesn't stop, it's gonna keep on moving," said Booker T. [1:01:16-1:02:04]

AEW owner Tony Khan comments on Becky Lynch ahead of her WWE contract expiring

The Man's current WWE contract will reportedly expire within the next week. It is currently unknown what she is planning to do next. However, there are many possibilities for her. Some fans even want her to sign with AEW.

When Tony Khan was asked about Lynch on the Rich Eisen Show, he didn't comment on it because the latter is still under a WWE contract.

It'll be interesting to see what The Man does next. If she does leave the company, the fans will undoubtedly miss her.

If you use the quote from this article, please credit the Hall of Fame podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

