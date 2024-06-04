Is Dominik Mysterio's wife mad at him for kissing Liv Morgan? Dirty Dom's godfather answers

Since turning heel in 2022, Dominik Mysterio has been involved in romantic storylines with Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan. Dirty Dom's godfather Konnan recently addressed the latter's wife's reaction to her husband's involvement in such angles.

While Dominik became Ripley's on-screen boyfriend after joining The Judgment Day, he has recently started working on another romance angle with Liv Morgan in Mami's absence. Last Monday on RAW, Morgan surprisingly kissed The Judgment Day member.

This week on the red brand, she continued to flirt and seemingly seduce him while Finn Balor attempted to stop her advances towards his teammate. Since Dominik recently married his high school sweetheart in real life, Konnan commented on the latter's stand on her husband being a little intimate with co-workers on-screen.

During a recent episode of the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan's co-host, Disco Inferno, questioned if Dominik was worried about getting heat with his wife for doing a spot like the one that saw him and Morgan kiss. Konnan pointed out that he knows his godchild's wife, stating that she is "super cool." Hence, he does not believe she has a problem with her husband's work:

"[I wonder if Dom is worried about having to do spots like that, that now that he's just got married, he's getting heat from his girl.] No, I don't think so because I know his wife. She's super cool," he said. [2:09 - 2:20]

WWE star Dominik Mysterio recently addressed his relationship with Konnan

Konnan is a close friend of Dirty Dom's father, Rey Mysterio. Hence, he helped train The WWE Hall of Famer's son, Dominik Mysterio, when the latter first got into the business.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Dominik spoke about his relationship with Konnan. The Judgment Day member credited the wrestling veteran with helping him early in his career, stating his father's former tag team partner was "the tough love he needed":

"Konnan gave me tough love, right from when I started training with him and my dad. He still keeps an eye out on my matches, and I'm a student of the game–so I'm always willing to learn from someone who revolutionized the sport," he said.

Liv Morgan has made it clear she was interested in stealing Dominik Mysterio from Rhea Ripley. It would be interesting to see how the storyline would develop once Mami returns from injury.

