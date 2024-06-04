Dominik Mysterio appeared to be ready for action on the latest WWE RAW. After Carlito faced Braun Strowman, Mysterio joined the rest of the Judgment Day in a beatdown of The Monster of all Monsters.

The strange tidbit was that he wasn't wearing the sling around his arm that he had on in the opening segment with Liv Morgan. Mysterio recently provided an update on his injury, saying he was feeling a lot better lately.

With those two factors in mind, if Dirty Dom is ready for more action on RAW, he could do one of the next four things now that he is healed.

#4. Go for Money in the Bank

Jey Uso was the first person to declare his entry for the 2024 Men's Money in the Bank Ladder match. Uso has had several big chances at glory over the last few months but hasn't captured that glory.

While Finn Balor could enter the match, having Dominik Mysterio in the contest would provide the crowd with an edge-of-their-seats match. Who wants to see Dirty Dom win the briefcase?

If he qualifies, the fans would dread the possibility of him winning the contract. Damian Priest did so last year, so Dominik will try to follow in his footsteps. Almost grabbing the case will cause whoever wins to be loudly cheered.

#3. Dominik Mysterio could pick up some new feuds

Fans would love to see Sheamus beat on Dominik Mysterio's chest.

Since he suffered an injury at WrestleMania 40, Dominik hasn't had a chance to tangle with the stars new to RAW. While the movement wasn't ground-breaking, there are some new faces he could tangle with now that he's healthy.

Ilja Dragunov would love to bash Dominik's chest with some strikes, or he could feud with someone like Dijak or Sheamus.

Should the Judgment Day go for all of the gold on RAW, they could even send Dominik back after Sami Zayn. It wouldn't be the first time the sides have met in the ring, and it would force Zayn to find some allies.

#2. Judgment Day business is never finished

Braun Strowman was overwhelmed on the latest RAW.

The Judgment Day is being stretched in several directions. On one side, they're dealing with Liv Morgan's passes at Dominik Mysterio. The LWO is in the crosshairs again after Mysterio tried to help Carlito.

A third feud involved Braun Strowman. Both JD McDonagh and Carlito fell at the feet of the former Universal Champion. The group banded together, however, to leave Strowman lying in the ring after a beatdown.

The easiest direction for Dominik Mysterio would be to resume group business. Those three angles need to be tied up before focusing on future endeavors. If not, the group could finally be torn apart.

#1. He buys into the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour

Dominik Mysterio hasn't had the on-screen affection of his long-time partner, Rhea Ripley. After injuring Ripley, Morgan tried to corrupt Dominik. She kissed him passionately last week and toyed with him in the ring to open this week's show.

She even saved him from Braun Strowman on RAW. He could eventually buy into what she's doing and join her revenge tour. It would break up the Judgment Day and give Ripley another reason to go after Liv when healthy.

If Dominik doesn't join up with the Women's World Champion, then someone else could join Liv. It could be a member of the Judgment Day like Finn Balor or JD McDonagh.

Balor and Morgan have a history dating back to the early days of the faction. The WWE Universe hasn't seen the last of Liv Morgan toying with Dominik and the Judgment Day.

