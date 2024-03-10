Dominik Mysterio's wife sends him a three-word message after their wedding

Dominik Mysterio received a heartfelt message from his wife, Marie Juliette, after he posted a bunch of pictures of their wedding on Instagram.

Dominik is one of the most hated heels in WWE today. The Judgment Day member has been engaged to his real-life partner, Marie Juliette, for quite some time now. The loving couple finally tied the knot, and Dirty Dom shared some pictures from the wedding on his official Instagram handle.

Dominik Mysterio's post received wholesome reactions from several wrestling personalities. Marie Juliette also commented on the post, as can be seen below:

"Best Day Ever🤍"

Marie Juliette's comment (via Dominik's Instagram)

What the future has in store for the newlywed couple remains to be seen.

WWE Superstar called Dominik Mysterio the future of the business

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor is a massive fan of Dominik Mysterio. He has been alongside Dominik for the entirety of his rise as a top heel. Here's what Balor said about Dirty Dom while talking with the Ringer Wrestling Show:

“He was kind of like accepted because he was the blood of Rey Mysterio. It was like ‘Ah we appreciate you’re doing this for us. Because we love your dad so much, we’re gonna cheer for you too.’ Once he stepped out from under that tree and started fending for himself, he’s just been a completely different animal. Not only the growth he’s shown, outside of the ring and on his promos and his character work, but his growth inside of the ring has been absolutely monumental for someone who has had very little training, no NXT experience pretty much. Most of his training has been done on the job, on live TV. This kid is the future of the business, in my opinion.” [H/T SEScoops]

Dominik Mysterio had an incredible 2023 and is still one of the most popular personalities on WWE TV. It remains to be seen what role he plays at WrestleMania XL in a few weeks.

Sportskeeda Wrestling congratulates Dominik Mysterio and Marie Juliette!

