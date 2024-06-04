Liv Morgan has 8-word reaction to kissing Dominik Mysterio; posts another picture after RAW

Liv Morgan took to social media to share a photo after her interaction with Dominik Mysterio on the latest episode of WWE Monday Night RAW. Last week, she shocked the entire world by kissing the latter before the show ended.

After winning the Women's World Championship at WWE King and Queen of the Ring, thanks to the Judgment Day member's interference, Morgan successfully retained the title in a Steel Cage match against Becky Lynch.

Dominik Mysterio was involved in the outcome of the match once again, and the champion rewarded him by giving him a kiss as the show was going off the air.

Liv Morgan recently took to X/Twitter to share a photo of herself in the parking lot pouting at a picture of Dominik on a WWE production truck.

"I kissed a boy and I liked it," she wrote, with a hand over mouth emoji.

You can check out the tweet below:

Liv Morgan opened this week's episode of RAW and was confronted by Dominik. She told the latter that she wanted to take everything from Rhea Ripley, including her man. She then caressed Dirty Dom's hair in the corner after getting close to him, but Finn Balor put a stop to everything.

