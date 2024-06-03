Major update on Becky Lynch's potential WWE future - Reports

Becky Lynch's WWE contract reportedly has expired and the veteran is now a free agent. There has been an update today on her free agency and the offers she could be receiving from multiple promotions.

Speaking on Fightful Select's Backstage Report podcast, Sean Ross Sapp provided some insight on Becky Lynch's free agency status. He shared that he has heard from industry sources that The Man is expected to receive the largest contract offer of any woman in the history of professional wrestling.

Sapp noted that regardless if she stays with WWE or leaves, Lynch is expected to receive "insane offers" as a free agent.

Rhea Ripley successfully defended her Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch at WWE WrestleMania XL. However, she had to relinquish the title due to injury, and Big Time Becks won a Battle Royal to win the vacant title.

Her title reign was short-lived, as Liv Morgan dethroned her at the King and Queen of the Ring last weekend.

Former WWE writer claims Nia Jax made Becky Lynch a star

Vince Russo believes Nia Jax accidentally busting Becky Lynch open ahead of Survivor Series 2018 helped make the veteran a star in the company.

Speaking on a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo suggested that Lynch would have been "just another female wrestler" if it was not for Nia Jax busting her open.

The veteran credited Lynch for taking the moment and turning it into a lucrative career but wondered what would have happened if Jax hadn't accidentally punched her in the face.

"We gotta be honest. Listen, Becky always worked her ar*e off, never phoned it in. But we gotta be honest. When Nia Jax caught Becky in the face and she cut that promo with the bloody nose, if that never happened, I just think that Becky Lynch would have been just another female wrestler on the card. That made her, and to her credit bro, she was able to take that one incident and really parley it into a career. I give her credit for that bro. I really, really, really do. But you gotta ask yourself if that never happened would she have just been another female wrestler on the card?" [From 5:44 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Liv Morgan defeated Becky Lynch last week in the main event of RAW to retain the Women's World Championship. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the 37-year-old and if she will decide to return to WWE.

