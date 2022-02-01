Nia Jax explains why she punched Becky Lynch on WWE RAW

Nia Jax was told before she injured Becky Lynch in 2018 that the segment needed to “look real” and she could “say sorry later.”

The SmackDown women’s division invaded the RAW women’s division six days before Survivor Series 2018. Jax legitimately broke Lynch’s nose and gave her a concussion during the brawl, which meant The Man could not face Ronda Rousey at the pay-per-view.

Speaking on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions podcast, Jax recalled how the women involved in the segment were instructed to be more physical than usual:

“It was right before Survivor Series, where I think her and Ronda were going to have a singles," said Jax. "SmackDown was invading RAW. The producer of that match, won’t name names, basically was like, ‘This needs to look real, say sorry later.’ We were all like, ‘Okay, cool, let’s go, let’s have fun, whatever.’” [12:32-13:00]

WWE was forced to cancel the Champion vs. Champion match between Lynch and Rousey at Survivor Series 2018. Charlotte Flair replaced her former best friend and faced Rousey instead.

Nia Jax thought she had injured Lana, not Becky Lynch

With the producer’s advice in mind, several members of the SmackDown women’s division targeted Nia Jax at the start of the invasion segment.

Jax repeatedly received punches to the back of her head while she was working in the corner with Naomi. In frustration, the former WWE Superstar turned around and punched Becky Lynch, but she initially thought she had hurt Lana.

“I continue to get punched in the back of the frigging head, and I was like, ‘Good lord,’ so I just turn around and I really go to clear the person," Jax continued. "My fist wasn’t closed, I didn’t [intentionally] punch her, but it did connect. I didn’t even realize it was Becky. I honestly thought it was Lana.” [13:25-13:43]

As the segment continued, Jax said she saw blood everywhere but did not know where it came from. The 37-year-old only fully understood what had happened when she returned backstage.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please credit The Sessions and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

AJ Styles vs. Edge? Sign us up. More details right here.

Edited by Colin Tessier

LIVE POLL Q. Did you enjoy Nia Jax's WWE run? Yes No 24 votes so far