Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) could possibly lock horns with AEW star soon

Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) is set to compete in a one-night tournament at the NJPW Resurgence event on May 21, 2023, with the possibility of facing AEW star Willow Nightingale.

The tournament will determine the inaugural NJPW STRONG Women's Championship. It will feature top stars from around the wrestling world, including representatives from AEW, CMLL, and STARDOM.

In the upcoming wrestling tournament, Mercedes Moné and Stephanie Vanquer will face off in the first round. The winner will be advancing to the finals to compete against the winner of the other bracket. On the opposite side of the bracket, Momo Kohgo will compete against AEW's Willow Nightingale.

If both Moné and Nightingale emerge victorious, they could potentially meet each other in the finals. It will be an exciting match-up, with Moné facing off against Nightingale in the ultimate showdown.

Fans will undoubtedly be eagerly anticipating this potential matchup between the two powerhouse competitors. All eyes will be on NJPW Resurgence to see who will be crowned the first NJPW STRONG Women's Champion.

Mercedes Moné hints at forming a faction with AEW performers

Mercedes Moné, a star in New Japan Pro Wrestling, has hinted at forming a faction with The Renegade Twins, Charlette and Robyn, who have previously performed in AEW.

Mercedes Moné has expressed her admiration for the twins and her desire to form a stable with them, taking to Twitter to share her thoughts.

"Perfect for my Stardom faction," tweeted @MercedesVarnado.

It remains to be seen if this potential faction will come to fruition. Despite being only 23 years old, Charlette and Robyn have already accomplished significant milestones in their careers. They won the NWA Women's Tag Team Championship in February 2023.

The twins have been making waves in women's wrestling, gaining recognition from the Tony Khan-led promotion.

