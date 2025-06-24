Mercedes Moné (FKA Sasha Banks) reacts to AEW star's huge return after 14 years

An AEW star recently shared an emotional post regarding his big return to an iconic venue last week, and Mercedes Mone had a heartfelt reaction to it. The star also seemingly referenced The CEO in his post.
At AEW Grand Slam Mexico, which took place at the iconic Arena Mexico last Wednesday, The Beast Mortos teamed up with The Death Riders and The Young Bucks to defeat The Opps, Swerve Strickland, and Will Ospreay in a 10-man tag team bout.
Taking to Instagram, the 38-year-old expressed his emotions about returning to wrestle at Arena Mexico after 14 years. In his long post, Mortos thanked Tony Khan for allowing him to live his dream.
"I can’t find the words to describe how blessed I am because last Wednesday something unexpected came into my life and my professional career. I stepped foot in the cathedral of wrestling again after 14 years, where this wonderful dream began. Not only that, I had the opportunity for my family [my mother, nephews, and my son] to see me for the first time in my career at a big event and in an arena like the Mexico City Arena. I also want to thank @tonyrkhan and Mr. Salvador Lutterot for the opportunity to make this possible and for this dream to continue," he wrote.
The Mexican luchador also seemingly referenced Mercedes Mone when he wrote, ''I also want to thank my special person who came into my life as a beautiful blessing and who was also there to support me.''
The real-life couple recently made their relationship public. The CEO reacted to the above post by The Beast Mortos with the following comment:
"Blessings to those who don’t give up on their dreams."
Mercedes Mone also competed at AEW Grand Slam Mexico
At AEW Grand Slam Mexico, Mercedes Mone had a major title match. The CEO challenged Zeuxis for the CMLL World Women's Championship.
At the end of a decent encounter, Mone managed to capture the title. She recently retained her gold against La Catalina.
Mercedes is set to challenge ''Timeless'' Toni Storm for the AEW Women's World Championship at All In 2025. It will be interesting to see if The CEO manages to win another title on July 12.
