"A real beauty and the beast situation" - Mercedes Mone dating popular AEW star - Reports

Despite summer having arrived, it feels like springtime for Mercedes Mone in All Elite Wrestling. According to a new report, the former Sasha Banks of WWE just opened a new chapter in her love life with fellow All Elite star The Beast Mortos.

Fans were buzzing earlier today when Mortos posted a photo of himself with Mercedes Mone on Instagram, captioned, "In your arms I find peace." The TBS Champion then reposted the image, which all but confirmed that the two had begun dating. Now, TMZ has revealed that Mone and the masked monster are indeed in a relationship.

According to the report, Mone herself provided the confirmation, telling TMZ that it was "a real beauty and the beast situation." The Beast Mortos has made a name for himself on AEW Collision, with fans taking to him after his acclaimed matches against the high-flying Hologram. He's also set to become a lawyer in just a few months, having recently passed his exams.

Trending

Image credit: Mone's Instagram Story

AEW fans have never seen the luchador's face, but imaginations are bound to run wild now that he's dating one of the top stars in the industry. For her part, Mercedes Mone is set to face "Timeless" Toni Storm for the Women's World Championship at All In: Texas on July 12.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jacob Terrell Jacob is an AEW contributor and editor at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He has edited and published over 8,000 articles for Sportskeeda Wrestling in just over two years, and subsequently donned the hat of a contributor, demonstrating his commitment to continuous learning. His experience goes beyond wrestling, with five years as an editor for several independent publishing houses and three years as a captioning specialist.



Jacob's first memory of pro wrestling dates back to Sting vs. Ric Flair for the World Heavyweight Championship at Great American Bash 1990. He later began writing for a newsletter and blog at the University of North Texas, and his love of wrestling naturally led him to seek opportunities in the media.



His favorite wrestler is The Icon, as he feels Sting has evolved throughout his career on a parallel path with his own growth as a person. He was Jacob's childhood hero and teenage idol, and now he makes him less afraid of getting older.



Jacob ensures relevance and accuracy in his articles by working hard to maintain his ideals and objectivity without sacrificing his unique voice, inspiring other writers in the section to follow suit.



Jacob’s non-wrestling interests include Anime, video games, and fantasy novels. Know More