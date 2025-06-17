Mercedes Mone seemingly confirms dating rumors in new post with AEW star

Mercedes Mone might have found love in AEW. The reigning TBS Champion recently teased fans with a repost of her picture with The Beast Mortos.

Ad

Mone was previously married to Sarath Ton. The two separated in 2020 but only filed for divorce in July last year. Following the breakup, The CEO told fans that she wanted to focus on herself moving forward. However, she seemingly confirmed that romance has blossomed between her and AEW's resident Beast.

The Beast Mortos took to Instagram earlier today to post a photo of himself with Mone. He captioned it with "En tus brazos encuentro paz," which means, "In your arms I find peace." This set the wrestling community aflame with speculation, and the former Sasha Banks has now reposted Mortos' image and included the Grammy-winning love song El Amor de Su Vida on her Instagram Story.

Ad

Trending

Check out Mone's repost below:

R-Truth wanted to 'kill' former WWE writer. More details HERE

Image credit: Mercedes Mone's Instagram Story

Mercedes Mone opens up on her 2024 divorce

Mercedes Mone's prior marriage lasted for eight years, and when it was over, The CEO was adamant about focusing on herself and her career.

Ad

Fans were immediately curious about her dating life, but Mone revealed that she wasn't ready to start another relationship in the weeks after her split with Sarath Ton. Writing in her Mone Mag newsletter, the TBS Champion stated:

“My divorce hit the press this week. Like I said in a clip from my Moné Talks show, it made me feel ready to be free to start this next chapter in my life and to solely focus on ME. I can embrace MY truths now and not have to hide that part of my life. And to those asking, no, I am NOT ready to start dating yet. And I definitely cannot see myself dating anyone from a Rival Promotion!”

Neither Mone nor Mortos has officially confirmed that they're dating, although their Instagram posts have raised some eyebrows. Whether the two allow fans a greater glimpse into their relationship remains to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jacob Terrell Jacob is an AEW contributor and editor at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He has edited and published over 8,000 articles for Sportskeeda Wrestling in just over two years, and subsequently donned the hat of a contributor, demonstrating his commitment to continuous learning. His experience goes beyond wrestling, with five years as an editor for several independent publishing houses and three years as a captioning specialist.



Jacob's first memory of pro wrestling dates back to Sting vs. Ric Flair for the World Heavyweight Championship at Great American Bash 1990. He later began writing for a newsletter and blog at the University of North Texas, and his love of wrestling naturally led him to seek opportunities in the media.



His favorite wrestler is The Icon, as he feels Sting has evolved throughout his career on a parallel path with his own growth as a person. He was Jacob's childhood hero and teenage idol, and now he makes him less afraid of getting older.



Jacob ensures relevance and accuracy in his articles by working hard to maintain his ideals and objectivity without sacrificing his unique voice, inspiring other writers in the section to follow suit.



Jacob’s non-wrestling interests include Anime, video games, and fantasy novels. Know More