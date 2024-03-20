Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) says she is unsure if top AEW star legitimately tried to hurt her

Mercedes Moné is unsure if an AEW star legitimately tried to injure her. The name in question is Willow Nightingale. She has been All Elite since 2021 and is aligned with Kris Statlander.

Following her WWE departure in 2022, the 32-year-old star went to NJPW and even became an IWGP Women's Champion for a short period. The CEO was on the shelf since May 2023 following a career-threatening injury during the finals of NJPW's Strong Women's Championship tournament. She injured her ankle during a match against Willow Nightingale.

While speaking with ESPN, Mercedes Moné revealed she is petrified to watch the video that caused her injury. She even suspected that Willow deliberately tried to injure her.

“I can’t watch that video back. It scares me. It makes me nervous. I don’t know if I slipped. I don’t know if it was a freak accident. I don’t know if Willow pushed me on purpose. I really don’t know.” Mercedes said.

She believed that the injury was a signal for her to slow down.

“It was the hardest time of my life. When the injury first happened, I was so in shock. I was so confused. I was like, ‘Oh, wait, no,’ because I was on a mission. I had so many goals of going to Mexico, the [United Kingdom], Japan, all over the United States. We were preparing for so much. But I think maybe my body and the universe was just like, ‘Maybe you need to slow down. You’re not done healing inside.'” she added.

Tony Khan claimed Mercedes Moné is perfect to be "the face of AEW"

Speaking with NBC10 Boston, AEW President Tony Khan heaped praise on the newest and possibly the biggest signee of the promotion.

"To me, Mercedes is not only someone who loves the wrestling business, loves getting in the ring and wrestling, but loves the fans. And I think that’s what we’re all about in AEW and that’s why I think Mercedes is perfect to be the face of AEW."

Also, Mercedes Moné will be on this Wednesday's Dynamite in Toronto, following her blockbuster debut last week.

