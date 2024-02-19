Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) seemingly teases top free agent's arrival on AEW Dynamite: Big Business 

Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) has grabbed headlines before her rumored AEW debut. The Boss is expected to make her first appearance for the company on Dynamite: Big Business. Moné has now hinted that she may not be the only top free agent to show up at the event.

The former WWE star seemingly teased the arrival of Kazuchika Okada in AEW with a social media post. Reports have indicated that both stars will likely join the Tony Khan-led company in the coming weeks. The Rainmaker recently finished his contract with NJPW and is among the hottest free agents in pro wrestling.

On her Instagram Story, Mercedes Moné uploaded a picture with Okada from an NJPW event last year, where both held world titles. She also included an interesting caption along with the image:

"Make it rain, Moné," the star wrote.

You can view a screenshot of Moné's Instagram Story below:

[Image Credits: Mercedes' Instagram handle]

Okada was among NJPW's most prominent names prior to his recent exit. He has wrestled in AEW before, competing at high-profile events like Forbidden Door 2023.

Dynamite: Big Business' overall theme is seemingly money-related. Interestingly, Moné and The Rainmaker's pro wrestling gimmicks have been associated with business in the past.

AEW's women's division has undergone significant changes ahead of Mercedes Moné's rumored debut

Mercedes Moné is expected to feud with AEW's top female stars if she signs with the promotion. Meanwhile, the women's division has undergone numerous changes, including the arrival of new names, the formation of new alliances, and factions breaking up.

While Queen Aminata recently joined AEW, The Outcasts faction comprising Saraya, Harley Cameron, and Ruby Soho seemingly disbanded following the latter's exit. The division's top champion, Toni Storm, is in a feud with Deonna Purrazzo. If Moné joins the company, she could target the winner of the Women's World Championship match at Revolution.

"Big" Billie Starks seemingly reacted to The Boss' rumored debut on Dynamite: Big Business. Will the up-and-coming star have anything to do with Mercedes Moné's potential arrival on March 13? Only time will tell.

What do you think? Will Moné make a big impact on AEW? Tell us in the comments section below.