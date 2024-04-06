Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) seen during SmackDown ahead of WrestleMania 40

Mercedes Moné was featured on the recent WWE SmackDown episode ahead of WrestleMania XL.

Mercedes, fka Sasha Banks, was a mainstay of WWE for many years. From NXT to the main roster, her popularity had grown faster than many other women. She had won a total of 10 championships in the Stamford-based promotion.

However, in 2022, Sasha Banks and Naomi vacated their tag team championships and walked out from the show seemingly due to creative differences. Sasha then went to NJPW as Mercedes Moné and wrestled a handful of matches before getting injured in May 2023.

In March 2024, The CEO signed with AEW and has been showcased as one of the top stars in the promotion.

At WrestleMania XL, Bayley is scheduled to face IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship. On the recent SmackDown, WWE showed a video package hyping their feud. In the video, Bayley and Sasha can be seen holding the tag team championships, which they held for over a month in 2019.

A user on Twitter posted a screenshot of the video package which featured the Boss 'n' Hug Connection.

It was a shock to some of the fans as WWE usually doesn't tend to feature stars from rival promotions in their company in any form.

