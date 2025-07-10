Mercedes Mone (Fka Sasha Banks) sends a bold message ahead of title match at AEW All In

Mercedes Mone has the opportunity to add one more championship to her collection at AEW All In. She has now sent a message ahead of this title match.
Mercedes Mone's dominant run in AEW continued into the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. She defeated Jamie Hayter in the finals at Double or Nothing. By doing so, she earned the opportunity to challenge Toni Storm for the Women's World Championship at All In. It looks like The CEO can't wait for this match to take place.
Ahead of the upcoming title match, the AEW star took to social media to count down the days to her showdown against Toni Storm.
"Two more days till #AEWAllInTexas 🤑🤠," Mone wrote.
Check out her tweet here:
Vince Russo gives his honest thoughts about Mercedes Mone's booking
Since arriving in AEW, Mercedes Mone has been booked strongly. She won the TBS Championship and then went on to win several other titles across various promotions. At All In, The CEO has the chance to add one more gold to her collection. While holding multiple belts makes Mone look strong, a wrestling veteran explained why this is a bad booking decision.
Speaking on The Coach and Bro Show, Vince Russo questioned the logic behind the former Sasha Banks' booking direction. He further noted that since she has so many belts, none of them can be special.
"We have to talk about logic. If she [Mercedes Mone] has six belts, how can any one of them be special? First of all, how am I going to remember what all six belts she has? Second of all, if she has six belts, none of those belts are special. This is what I mean about writing and structure and making everything mean something. Nothing against her and her performance, but when you have six belts, none of them are going to mean anything," he said. [From 7:45 to 8:38]
It will be interesting to see whether The CEO will be able to win the AEW Women's World Championship at All In.
Big name returning at Evolution? More details HERE