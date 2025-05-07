Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) sends cryptic message hours before AEW Dynamite

Mercedes Moné sent a cryptic message online ahead of this week's AEW Dynamite. Moné has established herself as a top star in All Elite Wrestling since she debuted last year.
The CEO won the TBS Championship at last year's Double or Nothing, and in recent months, she has been on a belt-collecting spree across other promotions. Now, her eyes are set on the AEW Women's World Championship. Moné has been a regular feature on Dynamite in recent months, and it looks like that won't change for the foreseeable future.
Hours before tonight's episode of Dynamite, the former WWE star took to social media to send a cryptic message to her fans.
"I pray that whatever is hurting you or whatever you are constantly stressing about gets better. May the dark thoughts, the overthinking, and the doubt exit your mind may clarity replace confusion. may peace and calmness fill your life. 🤍"
Check out her post here:
Mercedes Moné recalls being excited when Athena was signed to WWE
Before becoming rivals in AEW, Mercedes Moné and Athena wrestled for WWE for several years. Despite being part of the same promotion for numerous years, their paths never crossed in a singles action until the April 16, 2025, episode of Dynamite, where The CEO came out on top.
During a recent edition of her Moné Mag newsletter, Moné recalled when Sara Del Rey informed her that Athena had signed to WWE. Since then, the TBS Champion dreamed of facing her, and her dream came true recently.
"I still remember the excitement when Sara Del Rey told me Athena had signed to NXT. I was eager to one day share the ring with her, and finally, that dream became a reality at this incredible event. Let me tell you, this match was one for the books! Athena is a powerhouse, and after stepping back from the curtain, all I could think was, wow!" wrote Moné. [H/T Moné Mag]
It will be interesting to see whether Mercedes Moné can add the AEW Women's World Championship to her belt collection.