Mercedes Mone recalls excitement over current AEW colleague's WWE signing, calls her a "powerhouse"

Mercedes Mone is a modern-day great. Currently signed to AEW, she is the reigning AEW TBS Champion. Additionally, she holds the NJPW Strong Championship and the Undisputed British Women's Championship.

Ad

Last month on Dynamite, Mercedes Mone locked horns with the reigning ROH Women's World Champion, Athena. This match had immense hype, and both women delivered the performance of a lifetime. Fans and veterans worldwide were impressed by the two former WWE stars, and journalist Dave Meltzer also rated it highly. Interestingly, in the latest issue of the CEO's newsletter, Mone Mag, the 33-year-old revealed a story related to The War Goddess.

Ad

Trending

When the former Sasha Banks was signed to WWE, an NXT trainer named Sara Del Rey informed her that the company had signed Athena (fka Ember Moon). The moment this happened, Mone began dreaming of facing her. At last, her dream came true last month.

"I still remember the excitement when Sara Del Rey told me Athena had signed to NXT. I was eager to one day share the ring with her, and finally, that dream became a reality at this incredible event. Let me tell you, this match was one for the books! Athena is a powerhouse, and after stepping back from the curtain, all I could think was, wow!" wrote Mone. [H/T Mone Mag]

Ad

Ad

Mercedes Mone is interested in becoming the ROH Women's World Champion

In addition to defeating the former Ember Moon, the AEW star expressed the desire to win the ROH Women's World Championship. Athena has held this title for more than 800 days. The Earth will certainly stand still on the day her reign ends.

"Imagine the incredible stories we could tell if we had a pay-per-view match together. That's something I can't wait to build towards in the future. And while she's rocked that ROH title for over 800 days, I can't help but think how great it would look around my waist," wrote the CEO. [H/T Mone Mag]

Mercedes Mone made her All Elite Wrestling debut in 2024. She is still undefeated in the company's singles competition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More