WWE has abandoned a significant trademark filing, pertaining to one of AEW's top names currently. The star in question, Adam Copeland, has been missing from action since April.

Ad

The Rated-R Superstar established himself as a legend of the sport through his work in the Stamford-based company, where he used to compete as Edge. The multi-time World Champion shocked the world when he left the sports entertainment juggernaut and joined AEW in 2023, where he started wrestling under his real name.

Copeland, who recently shortened his ring-name to Cope for branding purposes, has been out of commission since being betrayed and demolished by FTR at Dynasty 2025. Rumors suggest that the Hall of Famer could be poised for a long-awaited reunion with his best-friend-turned-nemesis, Christian Cage. Now, it appears that the former TNT Champion could hypothetically come back with his former WWE gimmick.

Ad

Trending

The Triple H-led company has reportedly abandoned one of its trademark filings for "Edge", under the following description:

"Wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered through broadcast media including television and via the Internet or commercial online services; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports via an online community portal." [H/T - uspto.gov]

Ad

WWE's abandoned filing for "Edge" [Source: USPTO's website]

WWE still retains an active trademark for "Edge" relating to clothing and merchandise, however. It thus remains to be seen whether Cope and AEW will make any moves to allow him to wrestle under his iconic ring-name again.

Ad

WWE and AEW legend Adam Copeland hinted at his final retirment

Adam Copeland has continued to push his limits in the squared circle since he returned from retirement back in 2020. However, the 51-year-old veteran recently revealed on First Up with Korolnek and Colaiacovo that he may not wrestle past the age of 53, by the end of his current AEW contract.

Ad

"Not much longer. The schedule is far better than what it used to be. If you asked me to try and pull off over 200 days a year that I pulled before, there is absolutely no way because the recovery takes too long now. I'll have a match and it'll take me a good week to finally start walking normal. I've realized now, I'm 51 years old, I figure I have until maybe 53, the end of this contract," said Cope. [H/T - Fightful]

Ad

It remains to be seen when Cope will return to take revenge on FTR for turning on him last month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurag Mukherjee Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.



To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.



Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.



As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.



Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction. Know More