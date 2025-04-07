FTR made the worst mistake of their careers at AEW Dynasty 

FTR is one of the most popular tag teams in AEW. They joined the company in 2020 and went on to hold the AEW World Tag Team Championships twice.

FTR was in an alliance with WWE legend Adam Copeland (fka Edge). The trio was collectively known as Rated-FTR. Cope is reportedly close friends with Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood in real life too. This trio had breathtaking chemistry and was adored by fans worldwide. However, at Dynasty 2025, Wheeler and Harwood attacked The Rated-R Superstar, turning heel in the process.

This was arguably not a good booking decision by Tony Khan because this was quite predictable. Almost everyone knew that Wheeler would turn along with his longtime comrade and that is exactly what happened at AEW Dynasty.

The feud between Cope and former AEW TNT Champion Christian might not take place anymore

The history between Cope and former AEW TNT Champion Christian Cage is vast. They are good friends in real life and their careers have always been intertwined with each other, no matter where they're working. They have held WWF Tag Team Championships a staggering seven times and are considered by many to be pioneers of modern-day tag team wrestling. They have locked horns several times and all of their matches are acclaimed.

Fans wanted to see a rivalry between the two men once again this year. However, now that FTR has turned heel, it seems like this potential feud is dead in the water. If Rated-FTR still existed, the possibility of this rivalry would have been high. But now, Cope will probably ally with the Patriarchy faction leader, which means fans will have to sit through unnecessary nostalgia.

FTR's betrayal could jeopardize Cope's future heel turn

Ever since The Rated-R Superstar made his return to professional wrestling, he has been a babyface. He was a good guy in the WWE after his return from retirement and is continuing this character in All Elite Wrestling.

However, people who have followed his career are aware that a heel Cope is a different beast. He is a ruthless villain and doesn't hesitate to chalk up victories by cheating.

Fans worldwide want to see the former Edge's devilish side once again. However, by making FTR betray him, his potential heel turn might not be as impactful. Since the nature of Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood's attack on him was extremely brutal, Copeland has now become a massive baby face.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the former WWE star but hopefully, Tony Khan does turn him heel, and that too in a convincing manner that gets the fans aboard what could very well be the WWE Hall of Famer's final run in the ring.

