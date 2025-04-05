AEW hit hard by injury bug: 3 stars Tony Khan unfortunately can't use

AEW's roster has a good blend of young prospects as well as seasoned veterans. The company was founded in 2019 by Tony Khan and The Elite, consisting of The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes and Kenny Omega.

Ad

2024 was an underwhelming year for the Jacksonville-based company. They faced severe negative publicity and their viewership numbers had taken a blow. Nevertheless, things have been better for them this year. Fans have been enjoying their storylines, and most of them agree that the product has drastically improved. Unfortunately, the phenomenon of top All Elite Wrestling stars getting injured does not stop.

Several top wrestlers from the company are sidelined, and it's not known when they will make a complete recovery and return. These are the stars that Tony Khan simply can't risk putting work on, even in non-wrestling roles. Here are three such names.

Ad

Trending

Female superstar says she inspired John Cena turning heel HERE

#3. Jay White

Jay White appeared for the first time in the company in February 2022 and gradually got over with the fans. It was being assumed that 2025 was going to his year. He was set to be a participant in the 2025 Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. However, according to Fightful Select, he has recently suffered a hand injury for which he will require surgery.

Ad

Switchblade is a former AEW World Trios Champion with Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn. He is best known for his time in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where he held the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, the IWGP Heavyweight Championship, the IWGP Intercontinental Championship, and the NEVER Openweight Championship.

#2. Former AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy

Orange Cassidy is one of Tony Khan's biggest assets. He has one of the most unique and iconic gimmicks in the modern era of wrestling, and fans adore him. He has been with AEW since its inception, and he has locked horns with some of the biggest names in the promotion. Unfortunately, according to a recent Fightful Select report, he might have torn a pectoral muscle.

Ad

Ad

It is not known how severe the Freshly Squeezed star's injury is. Neither is it known if he will require surgery or when he will return. However, the former AEW International Champion has canceled scheduled appearances. The 40-year-old's absence will certainly be felt and hopefully, he isn't going to be sidelined for long.

#1. Eddie Kingston

Eddie Kingston is not only a skilled in-ring competitor, but his promo skills are stellar as well. He was the inaugural Continental Champion, and Tony Khan has immense faith in him. Unfortunately, he tore his ACL and injured his meniscus last year and has been sidelined since then.

Ad

According to a few sources, The Mad King will return next month. However, this can not be confirmed. Fans are eagerly awaiting his return, and are expecting him to get involved in the ongoing Death Riders storyline.

Other injured AEW stars: Buddy Matthews, Juice Robinson, Killswitch, Keith Lee, Trent Beretta, Riho, Wardlow, Dalton Castle, and more.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debangshu Nath . Know More