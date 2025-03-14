3 ways AEW could redeem Christian Cage after controversial Revolution 2025 ending

At AEW All In 2024, Christian Cage emerged victorious in the Casino Gauntlet match. It was a massive win for Captain Charisma, as he secured a guaranteed World Title shot at the place and time of his choosing.

During the past seven months, the former TNT Champion attempted to cash in his contract several times. However, Bryan Danielson and The Death Riders thwarted all his attempts. At Revolution 2025, Christian Cage finally capitalized on his title shot to get added to the AEW World Championship bout between Jon Moxley and Cope.

As the former WWE Intercontinental Champion looked to finish off The Rated-R Superstar, Jon Moxley barged in to trap Cage in the Bulldog Choke. The Patriarch immediately passed out, giving The One True King the victory.

A section of the AEW audience seems upset about how things turned out with Captain Charisma at Revolution. Considering how valuable he has been to the Jacksonville-based promotion, Tony Khan must restore Cage's credibility at all costs. In this article, let's look at three ways Christian Cage could redeem himself after the controversial Revolution 2025 ending.

#3. Christian Cage could reunite with Cope after The Patriarchy's betrayal

By booking an unsuccessful cash-in for Christian Cage, Tony Khan might have hinted that he didn't have any plans to crown the 51-year-old veteran as the AEW World Champion. However, the AEW President may have planned a different creative direction for Captain Charisma.

In the latest episode of Dynamite, Nick Wayne criticized the former WWE star for making excuses about his failure at Revolution. The Prodigy stated that Cage let down the entire Patriarchy, hinting at a possible split.

Christian Cage was infuriated with his protege's words, prompting him to make some offensive comments about his deceased father. The loss at Revolution 2025 has certainly unsettled Cage, and he might no longer appear as an inspiring leader to his stablemates.

In the upcoming weeks, The Patriarchy could turn its back on their leader by brutally assaulting him. In a shocking turn of events, Cope could come to the rescue of his former best friend. Cage would be elated to see Cope standing up for him. The two stars could officially reunite during this segment and put the entire tag team division on notice.

Both veterans are in the twilight of their careers, and time is running out for them to have a final run as a tag team. After The Patriarchy's betrayal, Christian Cage could turn babyface and set out to win the AEW World Tag Team Titles alongside his best friend.

The audience will be delighted to watch the two stars dominate the tag team division before finally calling it a day on their respective careers.

#2. Christian Cage could dethrone Jon Moxley after The Patriarchy's betrayal

Christian Cage is unlikely to take the AEW World Title off Jon Moxley as a heel. Tony Khan has invested a great amount of time in building the One True King as the primary antagonist, and he would not want to throw away all that progress.

However, things could be a lot different if The Patriarch battles The Purveyor of Violence as a babyface. If Christian Cage ends up betrayed by his stablemates, it could lead him back to his heroic roots.

After settling his business with Nick Wayne and Kip Sabian, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion could make one last play for capturing the AEW World Title. After being denied his moment of glory at Revolution, the veteran could overcome the unlikely odds and beat Jon Moxley for the coveted title.

It would be the perfect redemption for the Fatherly figure, who was caught off guard by Moxley at the California pay-per-view. Considering his invaluable contributions in elevating All Elite Wrestling, Christian Cage deserves to hold the most prestigious championship once before his retirement.

#1. The Patriarch could win the AEW Owen Hart Foundation Tournament

The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament is arguably the most important annual tournament in All Elite Wrestling. The winner of the high-stakes competition goes on to compete in the main event of All In, which is the biggest annual pay-per-view of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Now that he no longer has a guaranteed title shot, Christian Cage could enter the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament to turn around his destiny. After parting ways with his faction, The Patriarch could set his sights on punching his ticket to the main event of All In: Texas.

A victory in The Owen would allow Christian Cage to attain redemption at the Texas pay-per-view. Meanwhile, AEW could have Cope dethrone Jon Moxley on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite to set up a World Title clash between the two veterans at All In 2025.

