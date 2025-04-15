Edge and Christian set for major AEW tag team reunion - Reports

AEW is now called home by Adam Copeland and Christian Cage. Known in the WWE Universe as Edge and Christian, the duo began working the Canadian indie scene in the 1990s as Hard Impact, The Suicide Blondes, and The Canadian Rockers. After achieving superstardom in WWE, and bloodshed in AEW, sources are now revealing another potential blockbuster reunion.

The Rated R Superstar and Captain Charisma were big wrestling fans when they met at age 10. Eventually making their names in WWE with Gangrel as The Brood, the duo went on to lead successful careers, and left the company as seven-time WWE Tag Team Champions. Cage had been in All Elite Wrestling for more than two years when Cope signed in October 2023, and while it appeared they were reuniting to team up, they began feuding for the TNT Championship with three title changes.

Cope and Cage have teamed up in nearly 400 matches and have went against each other more than 50 times. Now, Tony Khan is expected to put the duo back together, at least for a brief run. The Wrestling Observer adds that the comeback will likely take place on July 12 at All In: Texas.

Rated FTR was formed in December when Cope, Cash Wheeler, and Dax Harwood returned to action. The real-life friends feuded with The Death Riders until FTR turned on Cope at Dynasty this month. The shocking heel turn came while Cage was dealing with tension within The Patriarchy.

It was acknowledged how the All Elite reunion of Cope and Cage will make for some interesting creative, especially with how Khan puts the two back together on the same page. It's believed that the reunion has been the long-term goal since Copeland joined the company. The All Elite series of Cope vs. Cage matches is tied 2-2.

Tony Khan touts AEW success and thanks fans

All Elite Wrestling is set to present its inaugural Spring BreakThru Dynamite on Wednesday in Boston, and the first-ever Spring BreakThru Collision on Thursday. Tony Khan took to X on Monday night to thank fans in touting Dynamite as the longest-running primetime wrestling show in TNT/TBS history.

"Thanks to you all, 2025 is a great year of @AEWonTV on TBS, TNT + Max! 48 hours from NOW, this Wednesday is a huge milestone: Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite becomes the longest-running prime time wrestling show ever on TNT/TBS! 4/16 on TBS + Max AEW Spring BreakThru THIS WEDNESDAY!" Tony Khan wrote.

Khan is set to present his seventh annual Double Or Nothing event when the roster returns to PPV. The company's marquee event will take place on Sunday, May 25 at Desert Diamond Arena.

