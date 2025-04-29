"I will be back with a vengeance" - Record-breaking champion lashes out after shocking AEW loss

One of Ring of Honor's longest-reigning champions has expressed her frustrations regarding her recent loss in AEW. The talent in question, Athena, has now promised to return to the promotion at some point in the future.
The Fallen Goddess made her return to All Elite programming earlier this year after Mercedes Mone took repeated shots at her over her supposed failings as Billie Starkz's mentor. The erstwhile Ember Moon later revealed that she was joining her Minion in Training and The CEO as a participant in this year's Women's Owen Hart Cup.
After overcoming Harley Cameron in the quarterfinal stage, Athena faced Mone in a long-awaited dream match on AEW Dynamite: Spring BreakThru about two weeks ago. Despite pushing the reigning TBS Champion to her limits, the Minion Overlord unfortunately came up short, as she was pinned by Mercedes, allowing the latter to advance to the finals.
The loss seems to have marked the end of Athena's latest stint on All Elite television, at least for now. However, the "Forever" ROH Women's Champion is clearly not satisfied with the manner of her loss to "Four Belts Mone," and recently shared a post on X/Twitter, assuring fans that she will return to the brand in the future.
"One tainted loss... I will be back with a vengeance," wrote Athena.
Check out Athena's tweet below:
It remains to be seen when a rematch between Athena and Mercedes may take place.
Women's Owen Hart Cup finals set for AEW Double or Nothing 2025
It was previously announced that the finals of this year's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament will be held at the Jacksonville-based company's upcoming pay-per-view, Double or Nothing 2025. Mercedes Mone has advanced to the final stage of the women's tournament, as discussed above. With her win over Kris Statlander on Dynamite last week, Jamie Hayter sealed her spot in the finals in Arizona against the former Sasha Banks.
It remains to be seen which of the two women will win the Owen Cup to earn a chance at the AEW Women's World Title, currently held by "Timeless" Toni Storm.