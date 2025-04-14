"The end of the road," says top AEW star after Collision

The April 12th edition of AEW Collision featured a quarterfinal match for the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Athena and Harley Cameron squared off in a singles match, and the reigning ROH Women's World Champion advanced to the next round.

Ad

Harley Cameron has been with AEW since 2022 but has seemingly been underutilized. She showcased her real talent during her recent feud with Mercedes Mone, during which many fans and critics praised and acknowledged the Australian thoroughly. Fans are hoping to see her in the limelight again.

After her loss to Athena this past Saturday, Cameron was extremely disappointed, and she vented her frustration in an exclusive backstage video shared by AEW on X.

Ad

Trending

"Well, I guess that's it. The end of the road. No more road for me. No more chances to win the Owen Cup. Definitely, no chance now to go to All In. The end of the road," she said.

However, the 31-year-old didn't lose hope, believing she would rise again from the ashes.

"But you know what? There'll be other roads. Yes, there'll be other roads. There'll be other valleys, streets, and crevices and lakes, and tiny little patches of grass where I can sit and eat a banana. And I may be lost, but I will be found. And then when I'm found, I'll find again what was missing. The wrath. Yes, the wrath will be found. You will feel it. Feel the wrath!"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Athena vs. Mercedes Mone is set for this week's AEW Dynamite

Mercedes Mone beat Julia Hart in the Women's Owen Hart Foundation 2025 Tournament Quarterfinals at Dynasty. She will lock horns with Athena in the semifinals at Dynamite: Spring BreakThru on April 16.

Jamie Hayter and Kris Statlander will also go one-on-one in the other semifinal. Hayter defeated Billie Starkz, and Statlander overcame Thunder Rosa to advance to the next round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Monika Thapa Monika Thapa is a journalist at Sportskeeda, covering AEW and WWE news. A big fan of pro wrestling since childhood, she stumbled upon sports content writing in 2022. She has a ton of experience and has worked for prominent platforms like EssentiallySports.



Monika is currently pursuing a Master’s degree in English and loves creating pro wrestling content at Sportskeeda. She proofreads her work numerous times before submitting her work and relies only on trusted sources for information.



Monika is a big fan of Rhea Ripley, as she admires her fearlessness and strength. If she were to change a WWE storyline, Monika would have had Lita return and combine forces with Becky Lynch in the latter’s 2023 feud with Trish Stratus & Zoey Stark.



When not covering the latest pieces of pro wrestling news, Monika likes to read books, spend time with dogs, and learn new cooking recipes. Know More