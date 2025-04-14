"The end of the road," says top AEW star after Collision

The April 12th edition of AEW Collision featured a quarterfinal match for the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Athena and Harley Cameron squared off in a singles match, and the reigning ROH Women's World Champion advanced to the next round.
Harley Cameron has been with AEW since 2022 but has seemingly been underutilized. She showcased her real talent during her recent feud with Mercedes Mone, during which many fans and critics praised and acknowledged the Australian thoroughly. Fans are hoping to see her in the limelight again.
After her loss to Athena this past Saturday, Cameron was extremely disappointed, and she vented her frustration in an exclusive backstage video shared by AEW on X.
"Well, I guess that's it. The end of the road. No more road for me. No more chances to win the Owen Cup. Definitely, no chance now to go to All In. The end of the road," she said.
However, the 31-year-old didn't lose hope, believing she would rise again from the ashes.
"But you know what? There'll be other roads. Yes, there'll be other roads. There'll be other valleys, streets, and crevices and lakes, and tiny little patches of grass where I can sit and eat a banana. And I may be lost, but I will be found. And then when I'm found, I'll find again what was missing. The wrath. Yes, the wrath will be found. You will feel it. Feel the wrath!"
Athena vs. Mercedes Mone is set for this week's AEW Dynamite
Mercedes Mone beat Julia Hart in the Women's Owen Hart Foundation 2025 Tournament Quarterfinals at Dynasty. She will lock horns with Athena in the semifinals at Dynamite: Spring BreakThru on April 16.
Jamie Hayter and Kris Statlander will also go one-on-one in the other semifinal. Hayter defeated Billie Starkz, and Statlander overcame Thunder Rosa to advance to the next round.