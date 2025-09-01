Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) sends a disturbing message after major AEW announcement

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Sep 01, 2025 10:07 GMT
Mercedes Mone AEW
Mercedes Mone on her upcoming match (Image source: Mercedes on X)

After AEW made a big match announcement, TBS Champion Mercedes Mone asked a disturbing question to fans. The CEO is slated to compete in a major encounter this Wednesday on Dynamite.

At the 2025 Forbidden Door pay-per-view, Mercedes Mone successfully defended her TBS Title in a four-way match against Alex Windsor, Persephone, and Bozilla. Windsor is not done with Mone, as she challenged her for a title match again last Saturday on Collision. The TBS Championship bout between Mercedes and Windsor is now official for Dynamite on Wednesday.

This week's Dynamite will be live from Philadelphia, which is also known as the home of ECW. The CEO asked the fans on X ahead of her title match with Windsor whether she should beat up Alex Windsor in ECW style, with the blood emoji, or in AEW style, with a screwdriver emoji:

"Should I beat her up ECW style 🩸 or AEW style 🪛."

Mercedes Mone on why she is dating a popular AEW star

It is now well known that Mercedes Mone has been dating popular AEW star The Beast Mortos for some time now. The couple often expresses their love for each other on social media.

During a recent interview with TVInsider, Mercedes opened up about why she is dating Mortos, admiring his mask and his ability to understand what a wrestler goes through.

“First of all, that mask he has is really, really hot. Two, he is a lawyer so I can sue you at any time I want. Three, it’s awesome to have someone that understands what you do. Wrestling is extremely, extremely hard, and nobody gets it but wrestlers. Just to have someone who loves it and understands it as much as I do, it’s the best feeling to have a partner like that,” Mone said.
While Mercedes continues to enjoy her personal life, it remains to be seen if she manages to retain her TBS Title on Wednesday.

About the author
Gaurav Singh

Gaurav Singh

Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.

Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.

While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.

Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation.

Edited by Gaurav Singh
