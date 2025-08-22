Mercedes Mone opens up about her relationship with 38-year-old AEW star: “Best feeling to have a partner like that"

By Gaurav Singh
Published Aug 22, 2025 10:03 GMT
Mercedes Mone
Mercedes Mone is a former WWE star. (Source-Mercedes on X)

The TBS Champion Mercedes Mone reflected on her relationship with a popular AEW star that has been going on for a few months now. Mone also opened up about having a partner like her current boyfriend.

Mercedes Mone has been in a relationship with the 38-year-old star, The Beast Mortos, for quite some time now. The couple often expresses their love for each other through social media and public appearances.

During a recent interview with TVInsider, The CEO explained how important it is to have a real-life partner like The Beast Mortos:

“First of all, that mask he has is really, really hot. Two, he is a lawyer so I can sue you at any time I want. Three, it’s awesome to have someone that understands what you do. Wrestling is extremely, extremely hard, and nobody gets it but wrestlers. Just to have someone who loves it and understands it as much as I do, it’s the best feeling to have a partner like that.” [H/T: TVInsider.com]
Mercedes Mone claimed she is a better actor than John Cena

Aside from her wrestling career, Mercedes Mone has also tried her hand at acting. She has worked on projects like 'The Mandalorian' and 'The Collective.' Meanwhile, Mone claimed to be better at acting than John Cena.

In the interview with TVInsider, The CEO disclosed that she recently shot a Christmas movie while also claiming to be better than the guy you can't see, referring to John Cena:

“I just shot a Christmas movie. When I was on set, a couple of directors told me it was so amazing that they wanted to put me in their movie. I definitely see more acting in my future. I saw that list, and I should have been number 2 on the list. Don’t you think? (...) Hello! I’m definitely better than the guy you can’t see," Mone said.
Meanwhile, Mone is set to defend her AEW TBS Championship in a four-way match this Sunday at Forbidden Door 2025.

