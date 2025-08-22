"I’m definitely better" - AEW star Mercedes Mone compares herself to John Cena

By Tejas Pagare
Published Aug 22, 2025 02:52 GMT
Mercedes Mone makes a huge statement regarding John Cena [Image Credits: WWE.com, star
Mercedes Mone makes a huge statement regarding John Cena [Image Credits: WWE.com, Mone's X]

AEW star Mercedes Mone recently called herself better than John Cena. The WWE legend has acted in multiple movies and series so far and has established his career in Hollywood. He will continue to entertain his fans on the big screen after hanging up his wrestling boots in December.

Ad

Mercedes Mone has also stepped foot in the film business. So far, she has been featured in The Mandalorian and The Collective. She recently filmed a Christmas movie as well.

While speaking to TV Insider, Mercedes talked about the list of wrestlers who have found success as actors. Batista, The Rock, and John Cena were the top three names, respectively. She mentioned that she should have been in second place, claiming she was a better actor than the former WWE Champion.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“I just shot a Christmas movie. When I was on set, a couple of directors told me it was so amazing that they wanted to put me in their movie. I definitely see more acting in my future. I saw that list, and I should have been number 2 on the list. Don’t you think? (...) Hello! I’m definitely better than the guy you can’t see," she said. [H/T TV Insider]
Ad

WWE in legal trouble after Brock's return? - Check out!

Ad

WWE veteran says Logan Paul could retire John Cena

Logan Paul will face Cena at Clash in Paris in the upcoming Premium Live Event. This will be one of the Cenation Leader's last bouts.

While speaking on Something to Wrestle, JBL said that the Maverick retiring John would be great.

"That's a great call. Oh my God, people would be furious about that. That's brilliant. I didn't think about that. And you have Logan Paul going on all these shows talking about retiring John Cena," he said.

It will be interesting to see who will be the final opponent of the WWE legend.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Know More

WWE has no solid plans for Rhea? Here's the update!

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications