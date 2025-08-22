"I’m definitely better" - AEW star Mercedes Mone compares herself to John Cena

AEW star Mercedes Mone recently called herself better than John Cena. The WWE legend has acted in multiple movies and series so far and has established his career in Hollywood. He will continue to entertain his fans on the big screen after hanging up his wrestling boots in December.Mercedes Mone has also stepped foot in the film business. So far, she has been featured in The Mandalorian and The Collective. She recently filmed a Christmas movie as well.While speaking to TV Insider, Mercedes talked about the list of wrestlers who have found success as actors. Batista, The Rock, and John Cena were the top three names, respectively. She mentioned that she should have been in second place, claiming she was a better actor than the former WWE Champion.“I just shot a Christmas movie. When I was on set, a couple of directors told me it was so amazing that they wanted to put me in their movie. I definitely see more acting in my future. I saw that list, and I should have been number 2 on the list. Don’t you think? (...) Hello! I’m definitely better than the guy you can’t see,&quot; she said. [H/T TV Insider]WWE veteran says Logan Paul could retire John CenaLogan Paul will face Cena at Clash in Paris in the upcoming Premium Live Event. This will be one of the Cenation Leader's last bouts.While speaking on Something to Wrestle, JBL said that the Maverick retiring John would be great.&quot;That's a great call. Oh my God, people would be furious about that. That's brilliant. I didn't think about that. And you have Logan Paul going on all these shows talking about retiring John Cena,&quot; he said.It will be interesting to see who will be the final opponent of the WWE legend.