Logan Paul retiring John Cena "a great call," WWE legend says

John Cena plans to retire from in-ring competition in December after 25 years in WWE. During a recent podcast episode, John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) explained why Logan Paul would be the perfect final opponent for the legendary superstar.

Paul has been one of WWE's top bad guys since joining the company in 2022. On June 7, the 30-year-old teamed up with Cena in a losing effort against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at Money in the Bank.

Host Conrad Thompson suggested on Something to Wrestle that Paul could beat Cena in his last match and gloat about the achievement for years to come. JBL, one of the retiring star's greatest rivals, agreed that The Maverick would be a "brilliant" opponent:

"That's a great call. Oh my God, people would be furious about that. That's brilliant. I didn't think about that. And you have Logan Paul going on all these shows talking about retiring John Cena. He would make so much hay out of that. You would get more out of that than anything you could possibly do." [33:47 – 34:13]

John Cena and Logan Paul struggled to co-exist as tag team partners at Money in the Bank. The two men also crossed paths as opponents in the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber matches, but they have never faced each other one-on-one.

JBL applauds Logan Paul's WWE work

Over the last three years, Logan Paul has received widespread praise for quickly adapting to life as a WWE star.

JBL is the latest high-profile name to give Paul credit for his ability in the ring and on the microphone. He also thinks the social media sensation is likely to win a world title in the near future.

"When he gets on a rant and starts bashing people, I mean, he's a real heel," JBL continued. "And not necessarily a heel. He's an attraction, and he does a great job with it. Giving him that ace card to put in his pocket, man, that would be huge. Only way you can do that, you gotta put the world title on Logan Paul within a year or so." [34:43 – 35:03]

Paul's most recent title match ended in a loss against then-World Heavyweight Champion Jey Uso at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24. He previously held the United States Championship for 273 days.

