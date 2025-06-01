Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) sends a five-word message after massive win in AEW

AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) shared a post flaunting her big win at Double or Nothing 2025. The CEO also posted a picture with a top male star.
Mercedes Mone has been dominating the AEW women's division since her arrival. She recently completed a year as the TBS Champion. The former Sasha Banks also won the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Cup by defeating Jamie Hayter in the finals at Double or Nothing 2025. The CEO will now challenge Toni Storm for the Women's World Title at All In: Texas.
Meanwhile, Mercedes also acknowledged the men's Owen Hart Cup winner, Hangman Adam Page. The Cowboy triumphed over Will Ospreay in the finals at the Double or Nothing 2025 main event. He is set to challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World title at All In on July 12.
Taking to X/Twitter, Mercedes shared a picture of herself standing alongside Hangman Page, both holding their Owen Hart Foundation titles. Mone also wrote the following in her post:
"Owen Hart foundation tournament winners."
Current WWE champion wanted to get in the ring with Mercedes Mone
Current WWE Women's United States Champion Zelina Vega recently opened up about her relationship with Mercedes Mone, stating that they have no beef.
Speaking on Ring the Belle, Zelina revealed that her desire to get in the ring with the former Sasha Banks was why she wanted to join the Stamford-based promotion:
"So when it comes to me and Mercedes, we never had any beef. That's what's so funny. Back in the day, I had done an interview, [...] I was like, it'd be really cool to get, 'cause I had known her prior for a while. So it was like, to get into, like, a thing with her. Like, hopefully, we can get into something and WWE. Like, my brain was, I need to get to WWE any way possible. She's one of the top girls. I want to get in the ring with her, she's dope, I want to do this."
It will be interesting to see if Zelina Vega ever manages to get in the ring with The CEO in the near future.