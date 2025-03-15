Mercedes Mone has been dominating the AEW women's division for nearly a year now. However, she has a first-ever bout against a former WWE Superstar outside Tony Khan's company.

Indi Hartwell is the star in question. The Australian star was a cornerstone of WWE NXT for many years. She briefly joined the main roster and was released in December 2024.

HOG Wrestling recently announced that Mercedes Mone would debut in House of Glory Wrestling against Indi Hartwell. The duo will collide at HOG City of Dreamz on March 15.

The show will air on Triller TV and will be the first-ever clash between the former NXT Women's Champion and The CEO. The duo has trained together, and it will be interesting to see them clash inside the squared circle.

"BREAKING 🚨🚨Mercedes Moné will clash with Indi Hartwell TOMORROW NIGHT at #HOGCityofDreamz. Who you got? Watch LIVE exclusively on TrillerTV+ 📺."

Mercedes Mone was approached to join the cast of a huge movie

Mercedes Mone has been riding the wave of success as the TBS Champion. She was approached to be a part of the recently released movie Queen of the Ring.

The film is based on the life of wrestling legend Mildred Burke and features other top AEW stars. However, The CEO had to turn it down due to being injured at the time.

“Before AEW Revolution, I made my way to LA for the red carpet premiere of "Queen of the Ring," a film that tells the incredible story of Mildred Burke. It's truly surreal for me. A couple of years back, I was approached to be a part of this project, but unfortunately, I was sidelined due to an injury. However, seeing my girls Trinity, Toni Storm, and Kamille shine in this film fills me with so much joy,” she wrote on Mone Mag.

While she missed out on being a part of a huge movie, The CEO has a chance to test her in-ring mantle against a new opponent like Indi Hartwell. So, it will be interesting to see the two former WWE Superstars compete in the ring in what is looking to be a blockbuster hit.

