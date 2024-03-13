Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) shares a one-word message ahead of imminent AEW debut

Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks, recently shared a one-word message ahead of her highly anticipated AEW debut, which could possibly happen at Dynamite: Big Business.

Last month, it was reported that the former WWE RAW Women's Champion had signed with AEW and has been on their payroll for some time. After many hints and speculations, this debut may finally happen at Dynamite: Big Business, which will take place in Boston, Massachusetts.

Taking to her Instagram story, Mercedes Moné shared a picture and it seems like The Boss is already present in Boston ahead of AEW Dynamite: Big Business. This can most probably be a direct confirmation that she will be making her appearance on the show.

Checkout a screengrab of Mercedes Mone's Instagram story below:

Screenshot of Moné's Instagram story.

The Jacksonville-based promotion fans will be really excited after seeing Mone's Instagram story and they would probably think that The Boss is finally going to make her AEW debut at Dynamite: Big Business.

Mercedes Moné shared her excitement ahead of AEW Dynamite: Big Business

Mercedes Moné, formerly known as Sasha Banks, may make her long-awaited AEW debut in front of thousands of fans at Dynamite: Big Business.

No details regarding the nature of her appearance have been revealed, which has led to the excitement for this being at an all-time high.

It seems that even The Boss could not contain her excitement as well. Taking to X/Twitter, she would post a GIF seemingly describing how excited she was for the show.

Expand Tweet

Aside from Moné's probable debut, there is still a stacked card to look forward to on the show.

Fans can catch a first-time-ever matchup between Darby Allin and Jay White whereas PAC will team up with Penta El Zero Miedo and Eddie Kingston to take on The New Elite. They can also catch an AEW World Championship match as Samoa Joe looks to defend his title against Wardlow, who has been on a roll since his return to AEW.