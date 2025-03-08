Mercedes Mone (fka Sasha Banks) shows off new look before AEW Revolution

Mercedes Mone is a prominent figure in AEW. She currently holds several belts across multiple wrestling promotions: the AEW TBS Championship, the RevPro Undisputed British Women's Championship (RevPro British Women's Championship + SWE's Queen of Southside Championship), and the NJPW Strong Women's Championship.

She's an icon not only in pro wrestling territory but also in the fashion industry. She often experiments with her looks. Recently, she adopted a new look, and, as always, it turned out to be stunning.

Mercedes Mone recently logged onto her X (fka Twitter) account to share a couple of pictures of her new look before AEW Revolution. She had blond hair wrapped up in a hair updo, and she sported it with a cute green top. Check out her new look in the tweet below.

The erstwhile Sasha Banks has been the AEW TBS Champion since she made her in-ring debut at Double or Nothing in May last year. She defeated Willow Nightingale to capture the title.

Since then, she has defended her title against many top female wrestlers in the company, like Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, and more, but she has never crossed paths with Toni Storm. Speaking of Storm, the TBS Champion was recently spotted with her at an outside AEW event.

Mercedes Mone spotted with Toni Storm outside AEW

Besides Mercedes Mone, Toni Storm is the other titleholder in AEW. She is the current AEW Women's World Champion. Both female titleholders of AEW were spotted outside the Jacksonville-based company.

The AEW Women's World Champion will portray the role of a popular female wrestler of the 40s and 50s named Clara Mortensen in the upcoming movie Queen of the Ring, which is based on the life of legendary female wrestler Mildred Burke. Storm was present at the event, and so was Mone. They both took a picture together, which Mone later shared on her X (fka Twitter) account.

