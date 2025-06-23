Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) to top AEW star: "You’ve been sentenced to death!"

A major AEW star has been sent a strong message by TBS Champion Mercedes Mone. The CEO issued the statement ahead of her big match at All In 2025.

Mone won the 2025 Women's Owen Hart Cup and is slated to challenge Toni Storm for the All Elite Wrestling Women's World Title at All In next month. The two had a physical altercation last Wednesday at Grand Slam Mexico, where Toni attacked Mone before security intervened.

Following their big altercation, The Timeless One addressed The CEO and their match at All In on July 12. During her live promo on Collision last Saturday, Storm also said that Mercedes would have to kill her to beat her at All In.

Taking notice of the statement made by Toni Storm on Collision, Mercedes Mone reacted on X. The TBS Champion wrote that the AEW Women's World Champion had been sentenced to death:

"You’ve been sentenced to death!" Mone wrote.

AEW star is disappointed in Mercedes Mone

As mentioned earlier, AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm addressed Mercedes Mone during her promo on Collision last Saturday. Storm said that she was disappointed in Mercedes for not treating their match at All In 2025 as the biggest women's match. Instead, she was still in Mexico after winning the CMLL Women's Title:

"Mercedes Moné, I am disappointed in you. Three weeks ago, you shook my hand and said we would have the biggest women's match of all time. And since then, you have been eating steak, playing on your telephone, and trying to kiss me. And now you are still in Mexico because you have won yet another title. Is that all I am to you? Is that all this is to you, another trophy for your shelf, another toy for your collection?" Toni said.

It will be interesting to see if Mercedes Mone dethrones the Women's World Champion at All In 2025, or whether her overconfidence will cost her.

