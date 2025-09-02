Mercedes Mone (Fka Sasha Banks) Tries to Erase Major AEW Incident From History

Mercedes Mone was saved from major embarrassment on an edition of AEW Dynamite. However, she was still trying to erase the incident after being called out by her recent rival, Alex Windsor.On the August 20 episode of Dynamite, The CEO teamed up with Athena to square off against Timeless Toni Storm and Alex Windsor in a tag team match. At one point, Windsor and Mone were exchanging blows in the ring. Windsor overpowered the former WWE superstar and then trapped her in a Sharpshooter submission move.Mercedes Mone was visibly tapping out with both her hands. However, the referee refused to award the victory to Alex Windsor's team as Mone was not the legal woman at the time. Despite that, Windsor proudly claimed on the recent edition of Collision that she made the TBS champion tap out. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMone heard Windsor's comments about the situation and tried to shut her down by commenting on Instagram.&quot;I wasn't tapping.&quot;Mercedes Mone dropped a comment on AEW's Instagram post (Image via AEW's Instagram)Mercedes Mone responds to a former WWE superstar wanting to defend her title against The CEOMercedes Mone has been on a glorious path of collecting championships from various wrestling promotions. As of now, she is concurrently holding nine titles, while inching close to setting the record for being the longest reigning AEW TBS Champion in history. Her latest title defense saw her retain the title in a four-way match at the 2025 Forbidden Door event, which included Alex Windsor.On the other hand, former WWE superstar, Athena, also successfully defended her ROH Women's World title against Mina Shirakawa at the Death before Dishonor pay-per-view. Following that, the Fallen Angel revealed that she wanted to defend her title against Mone. The CEO took notice and responded to her.&quot;Good, [be]cause that’s a title I really want 🤑,&quot; Mone wrote.With Mone admitting that the ROH Women's title is a championship she really wants, it will be interesting to see her collide with Athena in a high-stakes match at a major show.