  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Mercedes Mone (Fka Sasha Banks) Tries to Erase Major AEW Incident From History

Mercedes Mone (Fka Sasha Banks) Tries to Erase Major AEW Incident From History

By N.S Walia
Published Sep 02, 2025 10:18 GMT
Mercedes Mone is a top star in AEW (Image via AEW
Mercedes Mone is a top star in AEW (Image via AEW's YouTube)

Mercedes Mone was saved from major embarrassment on an edition of AEW Dynamite. However, she was still trying to erase the incident after being called out by her recent rival, Alex Windsor.

Ad

On the August 20 episode of Dynamite, The CEO teamed up with Athena to square off against Timeless Toni Storm and Alex Windsor in a tag team match. At one point, Windsor and Mone were exchanging blows in the ring. Windsor overpowered the former WWE superstar and then trapped her in a Sharpshooter submission move.

Mercedes Mone was visibly tapping out with both her hands. However, the referee refused to award the victory to Alex Windsor's team as Mone was not the legal woman at the time. Despite that, Windsor proudly claimed on the recent edition of Collision that she made the TBS champion tap out.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

These WWE segments are only for 18+😏 Check them out!

Mone heard Windsor's comments about the situation and tried to shut her down by commenting on Instagram.

"I wasn't tapping."
Mercedes Mone dropped a comment on AEW&#039;s Instagram post (Image via AEW&#039;s Instagram)
Mercedes Mone dropped a comment on AEW's Instagram post (Image via AEW's Instagram)

Mercedes Mone responds to a former WWE superstar wanting to defend her title against The CEO

Mercedes Mone has been on a glorious path of collecting championships from various wrestling promotions. As of now, she is concurrently holding nine titles, while inching close to setting the record for being the longest reigning AEW TBS Champion in history. Her latest title defense saw her retain the title in a four-way match at the 2025 Forbidden Door event, which included Alex Windsor.

Ad

On the other hand, former WWE superstar, Athena, also successfully defended her ROH Women's World title against Mina Shirakawa at the Death before Dishonor pay-per-view. Following that, the Fallen Angel revealed that she wanted to defend her title against Mone. The CEO took notice and responded to her.

"Good, [be]cause that’s a title I really want 🤑," Mone wrote.

With Mone admitting that the ROH Women's title is a championship she really wants, it will be interesting to see her collide with Athena in a high-stakes match at a major show.

About the author
N.S Walia

N.S Walia

Nikunj is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BArch graduate, but his 25+ years of fandom and desire to work in this industry led him to become a pro wrestling writer. When he writes, he uses the same passion, extensive knowledge, and keeping up-to-date with the wrestling world as his USPs.

Nikunj has four years of experience. He has conducted interviews with stars like Great Khali, RVD, Mickie James, Maria Kanellis, and Heath Slater. The first match he watched was between 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin and The Rock. Interestingly, Nikunj's favorite wrestler is another historical rival of The Rock - John Cena. He has been a fan of Cena due to his Never Give Up attitude.

Besides wrestling and writing about it, Nikunj is interested in dance and basketball.

Know More

Has WWE given up on Paul Heyman? Here are the signs!

Quick Links

Edited by N.S Walia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications