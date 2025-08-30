Former WWE Star Wants to Defend Her Title Against Mercedes Mone; The CEO Responds

By Karan Raj
Published Aug 30, 2025 15:16 GMT
Mercedes Mone at AEW Dynamite [Image from Mone
Mercedes Mone on AEW Dynamite. [Image from Mone's X]

A former WWE star recently stated that she would love to defend her title against Mercedes Mone, and now, The CEO has hit back.

Since joining All Elite Wrestling, Mercedes Mone has been on a mission to collect titles across promotions, and The CEO has done a pretty good job so far. The reigning AEW TBS Champion holds nine titles across various promotions and has won every title she's challenged for, with the AEW Women's World Championship being the only exception. Now, it looks like the former Sasha Banks has set her sights on another prestigious championship outside the Jacksonville-based company.

Last night at Ring of Honor's Death Before Dishonor event, former WWE star Athena (FKA Ember Moon) successfully defended her ROH Women's World Championship against AEW star Mina Shirakawa in the main event. After the show, Athena stated that she would most definitely defend her title against Mercedes Mone in the future. Her comment was later shared on X by a wrestling journalist. The post caught the attention of The CEO, who expressed her desire to go after the title.

"Good, [be]cause that’s a title I really want 🤑," Mone wrote.

Mercedes Mone responds to Ricochet trolling a WWE legend

The main event of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 was a gruesome Lights Out Steel Cage Match, with The Golden Lovers, Will Ospreay, Darby Allin, and Hiroshi Tanahashi battling The Young Bucks, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Gabe Kidd.

One of the spots in the bout saw The Young Bucks pick a bag from under the ring, expecting thumbtacks, but what came out of the bag were gummy bears. This spot rubbed WWE legend Booker T the wrong way, and he later criticized the company for it.

However, Booker's comment received a hilarious response from Ricochet, who took to X to share a GIF of the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion getting beaten up in a supermarket by Stone Cold Steve Austin during their legendary brawl in 2001, insinuating that the legend has himself been involved in comedic spots in the past.

Now, Mercedes Mone has reacted to this conversation with a hilarious response. The CEO shared a GIF of Michael Jordan laughing. It will be interesting to see if Booker T responds to Ricochet and Mone's comments in the coming days.

About the author
Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Twitter icon

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Know More


