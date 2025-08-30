Former WWE Star Wants to Defend Her Title Against Mercedes Mone; The CEO Responds

A former WWE star recently stated that she would love to defend her title against Mercedes Mone, and now, The CEO has hit back.Since joining All Elite Wrestling, Mercedes Mone has been on a mission to collect titles across promotions, and The CEO has done a pretty good job so far. The reigning AEW TBS Champion holds nine titles across various promotions and has won every title she's challenged for, with the AEW Women's World Championship being the only exception. Now, it looks like the former Sasha Banks has set her sights on another prestigious championship outside the Jacksonville-based company.Last night at Ring of Honor's Death Before Dishonor event, former WWE star Athena (FKA Ember Moon) successfully defended her ROH Women's World Championship against AEW star Mina Shirakawa in the main event. After the show, Athena stated that she would most definitely defend her title against Mercedes Mone in the future. Her comment was later shared on X by a wrestling journalist. The post caught the attention of The CEO, who expressed her desire to go after the title.&quot;Good, [be]cause that’s a title I really want 🤑,&quot; Mone wrote.Mercedes Mone responds to Ricochet trolling a WWE legendThe main event of AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2025 was a gruesome Lights Out Steel Cage Match, with The Golden Lovers, Will Ospreay, Darby Allin, and Hiroshi Tanahashi battling The Young Bucks, Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Gabe Kidd.One of the spots in the bout saw The Young Bucks pick a bag from under the ring, expecting thumbtacks, but what came out of the bag were gummy bears. This spot rubbed WWE legend Booker T the wrong way, and he later criticized the company for it. However, Booker's comment received a hilarious response from Ricochet, who took to X to share a GIF of the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion getting beaten up in a supermarket by Stone Cold Steve Austin during their legendary brawl in 2001, insinuating that the legend has himself been involved in comedic spots in the past.Now, Mercedes Mone has reacted to this conversation with a hilarious response. The CEO shared a GIF of Michael Jordan laughing. It will be interesting to see if Booker T responds to Ricochet and Mone's comments in the coming days.