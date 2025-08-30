Mercedes Mone has a hilarious response to AEW star trolling WWE legend

A top AEW heel recently took a shot at a WWE legend over the latter's comments pertaining to a spot from the promotion's latest pay-per-view. Mercedes Mone has now shared her reaction to the star in question, Ricochet, trolling Booker T on social media. This past weekend at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, The Death Riders, Gabe Kidd and The Young Bucks went to war against Will Ospreay, Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi and The Golden Lovers in a Lights Out Steel Cage Match. Although the bout was an exhibition of in-ring brutality, it also featured a couple of comedic spots, including one which saw The Young Bucks expecting to employ thumbtacks against their opponents, but pouring out a bag of gummy bears instead. This was seemingly the result of a prank played on the former EVPs by the company's production crew. WWE veteran Booker T recently lashed out at AEW over the aforementioned spot, despite admittedly not having watched it. Ricochet took to X/Twitter in response and shared a gif of the NXT commentator's memorable supermarket brawl with Steve Austin, seemingly to point out the fact that the veteran has been involved in over-the-top humorous wrestling angles himself. The decorated high-flyer's post elicited a reaction from Mercedes Mone, who replied with a gif of Michael Jordan laughing. Ultimately, Team Ospreay secured the victory over The Death Riders and The Young Bucks at Forbidden Door last Sunday. However, the heel alliance trapped The Aerial Assassin inside the steel cage and ambushed him after the bout, destroying his neck prior to his imminent surgery.Ricochet, on the other hand, teamed with GOA to defeat Michael Oku and JetSpeed during the Zero Hour pre-show, before costing The Hurt Syndicate their tag titles later on the main PPV card. Mercedes Mone was in action at AEW Forbidden DoorMercedes Mone put her TBS Championship on the line last week at Forbidden Door. The CEO defended her strap against three other opponents - Alex Windsor, Persephone and Bozilla - respectively representing AEW, CMLL and World Wonder Ring Stardom. Despite the odds being stacked against her, Mercedes managed to walk out of London, England with her TBS Title after rolling up Persephone for the win. On the following episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite, &quot;Nine Belts&quot; Mone celebrated her recent accomplishments, and declared her next goal - to break Ultimo Dragon's record of holding ten championships at the same time. &quot;Nine Belts&quot; Mercedes Mone [Image Credits: All Elite Wrestling on X]It remains to be seen whether Mercedes Mone will be able to fulfill her mission and add more gold to her collection.