Ricochet brutally trolls WWE legend following his recent comments about AEW

Ricochet has taken to social media to seemingly take a witty dig at a WWE legend over the latter's remarks regarding a spot from AEW's latest pay-per-view. The veteran in question, Booker T, currently serves as a commentator on WWE NXT.This past Sunday, All Elite Wrestling hosted the 2025 iteration of its annual inter-promotional event, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The PPV was main-evented by a Lights Out Steel Cage Match, pitting the alliance of The Death Riders, Gabe Kidd, and The Young Bucks against the team of Will Ospreay, Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and The Golden Lovers. As was expected by viewers, the bout was a spectacle of violence and high-risk action.However, one particular spot in the matchup crossed over to comedic territory, as The Young Bucks found themselves pouring out a bagful of gummy bears instead of thumbtacks to punish their opponents with. The spot was criticized harshly by WWE veteran Booker T, who admitted that he did not actually see it despite using it to share his views on the Tony Khan-led company.Booker's comments elicited a surprising and hilarious response from Ricochet, who took to X to share a GIF of the former World Heavyweight Champion's famously comedic supermarket brawl with Stone Cold Steve Austin.The One and Only also competed at Forbidden Door, teaming with The Gates of Agony to defeat JetSpeed and Michael Oku at Zero Hour. Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona also cost The Hurt Syndicate's Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley the AEW World Tag Team Championship during their three-way title defense against FTR and eventual winners Brodido.The Hurt Syndicate retaliated against Ricochet on AEW DynamiteThis past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, Ricochet and The Gates of Agony challenged Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata for the All Elite Wrestling World Trios Title in the penultimate match of the show. However, The Samoan Submission Machine secured the victory for The Opps after MVP attacked The Future of Flight, leaving him vulnerable to Joe's Coquina Clutch.MVP and Ricochet on AEW Dynamite. [Image via All Elite Wrestling on YouTube]After the bout, Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley arrived and sparked off a brawl with GOA. It remains to be seen which of the two factions will prevail over the other on All Elite Wrestling programming.