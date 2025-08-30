  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Ricochet
  • Ricochet brutally trolls WWE legend following his recent comments about AEW

Ricochet brutally trolls WWE legend following his recent comments about AEW

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Aug 30, 2025 12:19 GMT
Ricochet made his AEW debut last year [Image Credits: AEW
Ricochet made his AEW debut last year. [Image via AEW's X profile]

Ricochet has taken to social media to seemingly take a witty dig at a WWE legend over the latter's remarks regarding a spot from AEW's latest pay-per-view. The veteran in question, Booker T, currently serves as a commentator on WWE NXT.

Ad

This past Sunday, All Elite Wrestling hosted the 2025 iteration of its annual inter-promotional event, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The PPV was main-evented by a Lights Out Steel Cage Match, pitting the alliance of The Death Riders, Gabe Kidd, and The Young Bucks against the team of Will Ospreay, Darby Allin, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and The Golden Lovers. As was expected by viewers, the bout was a spectacle of violence and high-risk action.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, one particular spot in the matchup crossed over to comedic territory, as The Young Bucks found themselves pouring out a bagful of gummy bears instead of thumbtacks to punish their opponents with. The spot was criticized harshly by WWE veteran Booker T, who admitted that he did not actually see it despite using it to share his views on the Tony Khan-led company.

Booker's comments elicited a surprising and hilarious response from Ricochet, who took to X to share a GIF of the former World Heavyweight Champion's famously comedic supermarket brawl with Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Ad

WWE has given up on Paul Heyman? Here's the story!

Ad

The One and Only also competed at Forbidden Door, teaming with The Gates of Agony to defeat JetSpeed and Michael Oku at Zero Hour. Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona also cost The Hurt Syndicate's Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley the AEW World Tag Team Championship during their three-way title defense against FTR and eventual winners Brodido.

The Hurt Syndicate retaliated against Ricochet on AEW Dynamite

This past Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, Ricochet and The Gates of Agony challenged Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata for the All Elite Wrestling World Trios Title in the penultimate match of the show. However, The Samoan Submission Machine secured the victory for The Opps after MVP attacked The Future of Flight, leaving him vulnerable to Joe's Coquina Clutch.

Ad
MVP and Ricochet on AEW Dynamite. [Image via All Elite Wrestling on YouTube]
MVP and Ricochet on AEW Dynamite. [Image via All Elite Wrestling on YouTube]

After the bout, Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley arrived and sparked off a brawl with GOA. It remains to be seen which of the two factions will prevail over the other on All Elite Wrestling programming.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

Know More

Why Brock Lesnar is in deep trouble - Check Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications