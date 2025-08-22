Disheartening Update on Will Ospreay’s AEW Future

Will Ospreay's dynamic style and in-ring acumen as part of AEW have led to a severe injury. With Ospreay's recent comments, a new update has shed light on his health and future in the wrestling world.The Aerial Assassin came out on this week's edition of Dynamite to reveal that he was not medically cleared to compete in the ring due to his neck injury and needed surgery. Despite his health condition, Ospreay confirmed that he will be in action at the upcoming Forbidden Door event. He will team up with Kota Ibushi, Kenny Omega, Darby Allin, and Hiroshi Tanahashi to battle The Death Riders, The Young Bucks, and Gabe Kidd in a Lights Out Steel Cage match.According to a new update by PWInsider, Will Ospreay's comments about getting neck surgery were 100% legitimate. Moreover, the report also added that he is looking to get it done in the near future, although that would put him on the shelf for an extended period.Major concern regarding Will Ospreay ahead of AEW Forbidden Door 2025 With Will Ospreay set to compete in a physically battering Lights Out match, there is a major concern regarding his health ahead of the Forbidden Door 2025 event. Dave Meltzer expressed concern for The Aerial Assassin, and his latest report suggested that Ospreay possibly found out last week that he needed surgery, which would put him on the sidelines for nearly 15 months.“[Will] Ospreay was talking about a lot of people go through this and they don't come back the same person and how worried he was. I guess he got the word in the last week or so that he was going to need surgery. That’s what I thought was going to be the end result of two herniated discs. In most cases, neck surgery is usually about 15 months out, maybe a year, if you're lucky.&quot;AEW Forbidden Door could be the last match Ospreay competes in before heading off to surgery. With a severe neck condition, it remains to be seen how he will participate in a hellicious bout like the Lights Out Steel Cage match at the Forbidden Door 2025 event in his hometown of London, England.